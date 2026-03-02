The Dallas Mavericks will have to finish their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday without one of their key contributors, as Klay Thompson has been ruled out for the rest of the game due to an adductor strain.

Thompson finished with seven points on 3-of-8 shooting in 15 minutes off the bench.

Klay Thompson (right adductor contusion) is OUT for the remainder of tonight's game against the Thunder, the Mavs announced. pic.twitter.com/KPDqgkMTaT — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 2, 2026

It remains unclear when exactly the sweet-shooting guard sustained the adductor injury, but he might be sidelined for an extended period, as it usually takes multiple weeks to heal.

It is another setback for the 36-year-old Thompson, who has struggled to regain his form over the past few years after undergoing knee surgeries.

He has been largely inconsistent in his stint with the Mavericks, but he remains a deadly threat from the outside. He is averaging career-low numbers of 11.5 points, 38.7% field goals, 73.0% free throws, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.

Article Continues Below

Most of it might be attributed to his dwindling confidence, and suffering an adductor injury will definitely not help in that regard. For what it is worth, the four-time champion has been here before. He has proven that he is resilient enough to bounce back. Hopefully, he can recover quickly.

As of writing, the Mavericks are trailing the Thunder by a big margin in the fourth quarter.

Dallas is already playing without Cooper Flagg, who sat out due to a foot injury.

Thompson was rumored to be on the trading block in February, but he managed to stick with the team. The Mavericks, however, could move to buy him out in the offseason.