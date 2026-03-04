The Rookie of the Year talk has started, and the conversation has been centered around Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, and VJ Edgecombe. That doesn't take away from what other rookies are doing around the league, as there are some who are genuinely playing well. One of those rookies is Dylan Harper.

Chandler Parsons recently showed love to the San Antonio Spurs rookie, and though he doesn't think he's in the Rookie of the Year conversation, he thinks that he has a solid career ahead of him.

“If you put Dylan Harper on the Mavs or Charlotte [Hornets], he's probably averaging the same exact numbers, if not better,” Parsons said on Run it Back. “He's that good. … This scenario of him being on a good team almost hurts his chances of winning [ROTY]. His opportunity isn't there; he's playing less minutes, he's playing behind guys like Fox and Castle, where Kon and Cooper have the ultimate green light and they're playing on bad teams.”

Harper is in a different situation than Flagg, as he's putting up big numbers for the Mavericks as basically the No. 1 option on the team. Knueppel has played a solid role for the Hornets, but they're not one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

As for Harper, he's playing behind several guards, but he's still contributing to the Spurs, as they're one of the top teams in the Western Conference. Harper definitely deserves his flowers for how he's performing with the Spurs, but it won't come in a Rookie of the Year trophy.

For him, he's probably hoping that he gets a chance to hold the NBA championship at the end of the season, as he'll play a part in helping them get there.