The Dallas Mavericks visit the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. Ryan Nembhard is on the injury report alongside Anthony Davis, with one player listed as probable, and the other ruled out. Nembhard is considered probable for Saturday's game against the Rockets, while Davis has a strained left finger, and is ruled out. Here's everything we know about Ryan Nembhard's injury and his playing status vs. the Rockets.

Ryan Nembhard injury status vs. Rockets

Given Ryan Nembhard is probable on the injury report, the assumption is he will be suiting up against the Rockets. The two-way rookie has taken on a backup role in the backcourt for the Mavericks, as he's been a consistent spark off of head coach Jason Kidd's bench this season.

Nembhard is averaging 7.0 points on 44.7% shooting, including 38.3% from deep, and 4.9 assists per game this season. He scored a season-high 28 points on 12-of-14 shooting, including four threes in a 131-121 win against the Nuggets on December 1.

The Mavs will look to bounce back from their 123-121 loss to the Hornets, and snap a four-game skid, as they're 5-5 in their last 10 games, including a 118-105 loss to the Timberwolves, and a 114-97 win against the Knicks last Monday.

Still, when it comes to the question is Ryan Nembhard playing tonight vs. the Rockets, the answer is yes.

Mavericks injury report

Anthony Davis — Out — Left finger sprain

Dante Exum — Out — Right knee surgery

Kyrie Irving — Out — Left knee surgery

Dereck Lively II — Out — Right foot surgery

Ryan Nembhard — Probable — G League – two-way

Rockets injury report

Steven Adams — Out — Left ankle surgery

Fred VanVleet — Out — Right knee; ACL repair