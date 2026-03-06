Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall is paying tribute to rookie teammate Cooper Flagg ahead of the Mavericks’ matchup with the Boston Celtics on Friday night at TD Garden.

As Dallas prepares to tip off against Boston within the hour on ESPN, Marshall steps onto the court for pregame warmups wearing a custom T-shirt honoring Flagg’s New England roots. The shirt features the phrase “In Flagg We Trust” alongside a pine tree graphic — a nod to the state of Maine, where Flagg grew up.

Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News shared an image of Marshall’s shirt on X, formerly known as Twitter, highlighting the moment ahead of Flagg’s Boston homecoming.

The game marks a notable stop in Flagg’s rookie season as the 19-year-old forward plays in front of a regional crowd familiar with his rise. The Maine native has quickly emerged as a central piece of the Mavericks’ future during his first NBA campaign.

Naji Marshall is wearing this T-shirt to honor Cooper Flagg's homecoming here in Boston. "In Flagg We Trust." 🌲

Flagg returned to action Thursday night after missing nearly a month with a left midfoot sprain. In Dallas’ 115–114 loss to the Orlando Magic, he recorded 18 points, six assists, five rebounds, four blocks and one steal while playing 26 minutes.

Through 50 games this season, Flagg is averaging 20.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 47.8% from the field and 30.1% from three-point range. His all-around production has made him one of the Mavericks’ most consistent contributors during a challenging season.

Dallas enters Friday’s matchup with a 21-41 record while navigating several injuries across its roster. Despite the setbacks, the Mavericks continue to give extended opportunities to younger players such as Flagg as they evaluate their long-term core.

Boston, meanwhile, holds a 41-21 record and sits second in the Eastern Conference standings. The Celtics are also welcoming back star forward Jayson Tatum, who is returning after recovering from the Achilles injury he suffered during last year’s postseason.

Friday’s game at TD Garden represents both a homecoming moment for Flagg and another opportunity for the rookie to continue building momentum in his debut season.