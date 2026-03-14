The Dominican Republic is looking to move ahead at the World Baseball Classic against South Korea in the quarterfinals. Thankfully, they have Juan Soto carrying them on their backs.

On Friday, Soto managed to etch out a place in World Baseball Classic history with an extraordinary play, per B/R Walk-Off/World Baseball Classic. In the top of the 3rd, the Dominican Republic was leading South Korea 3-0. With two runners on base, Vladimir Guerrero hit a line drive to straightaway centerfield.

Soto rounded the bases and headed home. As the ball was coming in, Soto used the swim move to get to the plate first. Ultimately, it worked, and the Dominican Republic increased its lead to four.

THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC PUTTING ON A SLIDING CLINIC JUAN SOTO SWIM MOVE TO SCORE 🌊 (via @WBCBaseball)pic.twitter.com/r7ArH6Rgg0 — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) March 13, 2026

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Going into Friday, the Dominican Republic had a record of 4-0. Prior to that, they came off an 8-5 win over Venezuela. During that time, Soto made tournament history when he hit his fourth tournament home run in the first inning, giving DR a 2-0 lead.

In the process, Soto matched Adrian Beltre and Nelson Cruz for the most WBC home runs in Dominican Republic baseball history.

Meanwhile, the Dominican Republic is looking to win its first World Baseball Classic since 2013. On the other side, South Korea is looking to win its first World Baseball Classic ever.

So far, Soto is batting .333 with six hits, two home runs, and four RBIs in the WBC. In the 2023 WBC, Soto hit two home runs. If the Dominican Republic wins, they will play the winner of the USA/Canada game on Friday. The semifinal is scheduled for Sunday.