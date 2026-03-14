The Washington Commanders are bringing back one of their starting guards for the 2026-27 season after signing him to a one-year contract. It's a move that maintains consistency within the offensive line to help protect quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Reports indicate that Chris Paul, who is 27 years old, is returning to Washington on a one-year deal, according to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz. It's said that Paul wanted to play for the Commanders again to continue playing alongside left tackle Laremy Tunsil.

“Sources: The Commanders have re-signed OG Chris Paul to a 1-yr deal. After exploring many options, he wanted to run it back playing next to Laremy Tunsil and help get the Commanders back to the playoffs.”

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The four-year veteran originally joined the Commanders in 2022 as a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. After beginning his career as a backup, Paul seemingly earned himself a starting role in Washington last season. He played in all 17 games for the Commanders in the 2025-26 campaign, while starting in 15.

Chris Paul has found success as a pass blocker, as he finished last season with a PFF 78.2 pass block grade, which was fifth best out of 81 guards in the NFL. His PFF run block grade of 38.2 makes him a bit of a liability in that department, and it brought his overall grade down to 49.8. Perhaps another year in Washington can help Paul improve as a run blocker.

After the signing, expectations should be for Chris Paul to remain as the starting left guard on the Commanders roster. However, that could change if the front office uses a high-value draft pick on a guard in the 2026 NFL Draft.