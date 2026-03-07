The Dallas Mavericks are all but likely out of playoff contention for the rest of this 2025-26 season, but there's a lot to look forward to with the stellar rookie season that Cooper Flagg has had.

That rookie season got a scare on Friday night, when the Mavs were taking on the Boston Celtics. Early in the first quarter, Cooper Flagg went up for a layup and was fouled, but landed awkwardly and immediately grabbed at his ankle in pain.

Flagg stood up with the help of his teammates and limped over to the Celtics bench for a timeout.

After the timeout, Cooper Flagg came back out onto the floor, stepped up to the free throw line, knocked down both free throws with ease, and remained in the game and played well without any issues.

Friday night's game is a homecoming game for Maine native Cooper Flagg. He's the third player in NBA history from Maine to play in the NBA, joining current Detroit Pistons guard/forward Duncan Robinson as well as former Nets and Magic forward Jeff Turner.

“I think it's great that his family is here,” Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd said of Cooper Flagg's return to the New England area. “Not just his mom, dad, and brothers, but others will be able to see him play tonight in person. it's exciting. Hopefully he can deliver and we're understanding that this is not an easy team to play against, because they understand big games and big situations, and so this is a great challenge for him.”

In seven first quarter minutes, the Mavs rookie finished the period with six points, one rebound, and one steal on 2-of-5 shooting from the field.