The news of the Dallas Mavericks' blockbuster deal with the Los Angeles Lakers that sent star point guard Luka Doncic out west in exchange for star big man Anthony Davis broke on Saturday night, but the basketball world is still buzzing about it on Sunday morning. Many figures within the basketball and sports community have voiced their opinion on the subject, including former NBA center and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins.

“Dallas won in this trade. AD (Anthony Davis) and Kyrie (Irving) are going to be Special!!!! Plus they didn’t have to give up (Dereck) Lively, (Daniel) Gafford or PJ Washington. God Bless America,” Perkins said via Twitter/X in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Perkins added further commentary on the exchange in a video posted to Twitter/X shortly after his initial post.

“I know one thing: the Dallas Mavericks won, I do know that,” Perkins said. “AD, Kyrie, and you keep Daniel Gafford, Washington, Lively. Are Bron and Luka gonna be must-see TV? H*** yeah. But are they winning the title? No. Unless the Lakers make another move to get a big in there.”

Doncic and Davis are both currently out, Doncic dealing with a calf injury and Davis dealing with an ailment to his abdomen. That does not make the move any less significant, however, as they will both be expected to make a significant impact on their new teams upon returning to the floor.

Luka Doncic trade ‘most shocking in NBA history'

While the news of star point guard Luka Doncic being shipped out west by the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis was certainly not expected, some members of the NBA media corps believe it is among the most shocking trades in the history of the league.

Among those who hold this belief is Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, who wasted no time weighing in on the matter.

“Wow. Just … wow,” Mannix wrote. “You don’t trade players like Doncic. You sign him. Then re-sign him. Then re-sign him again. You build statues of him. In between, you work to build the kind of team around him that won’t make him demand a trade to a bigger market. What you don’t do is preemptively trade him to one.”

Mannix included input from a rival team exec who tabbed the trade as “Wildest trade I can remember.”

Shockwaves have been sent around the NBA. Time will tell who comes out on top after the blockbuster exchange.