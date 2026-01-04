The San Francisco 49ers faced the Seattle Seahawks with the division title and the No. 1 seed on the line in the regular season finale. San Francisco came into Saturday’s matchup with a six-game winning streak but the absence of Trent Williams loomed large. The All-Pro left tackle was ruled out for Week 18 with a hamstring injury.

Brock Purdy was constant under duress on Saturday as Seattle’s ferocious defense recorded three sacks and eight quarterback hits. Trailing by two scores with 2:20 left on the clock, the 49ers entered desperation mode.

The obvious drop-back situation allowed Seattle to pin its ears back and rush the passer. Purdy got bloodied on the first play of the drive when he slammed his throwing hand into Byron Murphy's helmet on an incompletion. His thumb was dripping blood after the play, per FOX Sports' Henry McKenna. Purdy stayed in the game but the 49ers turned the ball over on downs three plays later.

Here is a closeup look at Brock Purdy hitting his hand late in the 4th quarter vs Seattle. #49ers pic.twitter.com/VyROZuTPwZ — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 4, 2026

