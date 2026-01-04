Colorado football took their losses and gains already in the College Football Transfer Portal. Prized freshman signing for 2025 London Merritt bolted from the Buffaloes. But Deion Sanders earned a prolific addition Saturday via Miami (Ohio).

“Coach Prime” and the Buffaloes landed Kam Perry from the Redhawks, with Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals revealing the move. Perry is fresh off appearing in the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl — falling to Fresno State on Dec. 27.

But his future arrival benefits more than Sanders. Perry will soon run routes for new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion.

The former Sacramento State head coach is a renown WR whisperer. Jordan Addison delivered All-American accolades at Pittsburgh with Marion as his position coach. Xavier Worthy is another past Marion player during his run at Texas.

What Colorado, Deion Sanders is getting out of Kam Perry

Perry also comes over after Colorado lost Dre'lon Miller and top Buffaloes wideout Omarion Miller — the latter hearing from Texas Tech and Arizona State per Fawcett.

So his arrival comes at a crucial time as CU will run the exotic “Go Go” offense Marion is installing.

Perry is fresh off grabbing 43 passes for 976 yards and scoring six touchdowns. He's hailed as a deep ball threat with good ball skills.

Big offensive get for Colorado as they pickup Kam Perry. 976 receiving yards, 6TDs, 22.7 YPC (3rd in nation) Deep ball threat with obvious good ball skills. Excited to see what he looks like in the Brennan Marion offense with Julian Lewis & co.

pic.twitter.com/0BrSjC5qQE — Garrett Armbrust (@4thandsaturday) January 4, 2026

The 5-foot-9 WR started his '25 campaign racking up three straight 100-yard games — including 122 versus bowl contender UNLV. He ended the regular season catching seven passes for 101 yards in the MAC title game loss to Western Michigan.

Fresno State, however, held him to just one catch for 10 yards as the Bulldogs won 18-3. Perry now earns the chance to establish himself as the new leading wideout for Sanders.

The Marietta, Ga., wide receiver originally committed to Indiana and enrolled at IU on June 6, 2022. He ultimately dipped into the portal and landed at Miami of Ohio. CU now hands Perry another chance of playing in the Power Four realm.