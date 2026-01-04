Iowa State Cyclones have secured an experienced quarterback as it continues reshaping its roster under new head coach Jimmy Rogers. Arkansas State transfer Jaylen Raynor announced his commitment to the Cyclones this week, giving Iowa State a proven starter with nearly 10,000 career yards of total offense entering his final season of eligibility.

The move was first reported by ESPN insider Pete Thamel, who shared Raynor’s decision and career resume on X, formerly Twitter.

“Former Arkansas State quarterback Jaylen Raynor has committed to Iowa State, he told ESPN. Raynor has started 36 games and accounted for 9,877 yards of total offense and 67 touchdowns in his career,” Thamel wrote.

Raynor arrives in Ames after three productive seasons at Arkansas State, where he developed into one of the Sun Belt’s most durable quarterbacks. The 6-foot, 202-pound signal-caller from Kernersville, North Carolina, threw for massive 3,361 yards and 19 touchdowns during the 2025 season, while also adding 423 rushing yards and seven scores on the ground.

Over his college career, he totaled 8,694 passing yards and 52 touchdowns, showing both consistency and dual-threat ability. Raynor’s transfer also reunites him with a familiar voice. Former Arkansas State offensive coordinator Keith Heckendorf was recently hired as Iowa State’s quarterbacks coach, creating a seamless transition for Raynor into the Cyclones’ system. That prior relationship played a key role in his decision to head to Ames.

Raynor explained his reasoning while speaking with ESPN, emphasizing confidence in the program’s direction and leadership.

“The coaching staff is known for winning,” Raynor said, via Pete Thamel. “The head coach is a known winner and done it on multiple levels. It’s a great opportunity, and everyone is super-excited about the opportunity.”

Interestingly, Raynor is already familiar with Iowa State from the opposite sideline. He faced the Iowa State football earlier this season, completing 19 of 33 passes for 222 yards in a 24-16 loss on Sept. 13, 2025. That performance offered Iowa State’s staff a firsthand look at his poise and competitiveness.

With only one year of eligibility remaining, Raynor projects as a short-term stabilizer and potential cornerstone as Rogers navigates a huge roster overhaul. His experience, leadership, and familiarity with the coaching staff give Iowa State a clear direction at QB, and a chance to accelerate its transition heading into the new season.