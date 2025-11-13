DALLAS — Klay Thompson has started in the NBA for most of his career, so the Dallas Mavericks' recent decision to move him to the bench likely wasn't an easy transition. However, Thompson is focusing on the upsides of the new role, something he explained following the Mavs' 123-114 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night.

Klay Thompson on his current role with the Mavericks.

“I'm enjoying it, I get to see the game develop so I can see where to pick my spots,” Thompson told reporters. “At the end of the day, I play 30 minutes in the NBA, year 15, I'm just trying to be out there as much as I possibly can. I'm not saying the end is near, but it's such a privilege to be out there no matter if it's mid-November or early June. My goal this year is to be the most consistent presence in the lineup.”

Thompson displayed his leadership prowess with the response. Despite being a future Hall of Famer and four-time champion, Thompson is embracing his new role. He is not complaining, and seems to be keeping things positive despite the benching.

The Mavs star has unquestionably struggled early in the 2025-26 season, but he did record 19 points to lead the team on Wednesday. He had six three-pointers in the defeat as well. Thompson is also dealing with trade rumors, but he's going to continue to ignore the outside noise.

Could Thompson return to the starting lineup at some point in the future? One has to imagine it is a possibility. For now, Thompson is going to do everything he can to be a “consistent presence” in a Mavericks' rotation that desperately needs stability and consistency.