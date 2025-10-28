DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks almost erased a 22-point deficit on Monday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Dallas got within one point in the fourth quarter, but OKC ultimately pulled away and earned a 101-94 win. Still, the Mavericks took a step forward in what has been a challenging start to the 2025-26 season. A 1-3 start has led to some adversity, but Anthony Davis believes in the Mavs' resiliency.

“We are going to keep fighting until the end of the game, even with the bad third quarter,” Davis told reporters after the game. “Gave ourselves a chance to win the game… We can't have those lows defensively, but we're going to keep fighting until the end and gave ourselves a chance in the second night of a back-to-back.”

As AD said, it was the second of a back-to-back. The Mavs defeated the Toronto Raptors 139-129 on Sunday night — a victory that represented Dallas' first win of the season.

Dallas is currently playing through a five-game homestand. Things have not gone according to plan — something their record indicates — but the past two contests have left room for hope. The Mavs' final game of the homestand is scheduled for Wednesday night against the Indiana Pacers.

Anthony Davis playing well despite Mavericks' struggles

One positive takeaway from Dallas' season so far is the play of Anthony Davis. AD looks like a potential MVP candidate. The big man is averaging 25 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per outing. He is also shooting 52.1 percent from the field.

He needs more help from his teammates, but AD is setting a leadership example. His leadership goes beyond his play, though. AD often keeps the conversation focused on the team — as opposed to himself — while speaking to reporters. He is hopeful that the team can do a better job of trusting each other on the floor.

Article Continues Below

“We competed tonight,” Davis said Monday. “We can do a better job of trusting each other… Just making the right play. When you go in and there are four or five guys around you, trusting, I mean, we made some tough shots, but trusting the pass and the next guy in the corner, or wherever it is on the floor… Just getting better at, like, little things like that.

“It's not a thing that we don't, like, trust each other… But the ultimate trust comes from being able to make that next pass.”

Leadership means saying the quiet part out loud sometimes. The Mavericks' ball movement has been questionable at best. They have serious questions at the point guard position, which has played a role in the lack of assists. Davis knows the team can be better at making the extra pass and finding open teammates.

For AD, he has often had to create his own looks. He happens to excel in that department, but his already impressive numbers could be even better with an increase of team chemistry on the floor.

Anthony Davis and the Mavericks will look to win their second game of the 2025-26 NBA season on Wednesday night against the Pacers at 8:30 PM EST.