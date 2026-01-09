Miami (FL) football head coach Mario Cristobal showed fire in his eyes. He became held back before confronting a referee. Xavier Lucas got tossed against Ole Miss.

Lucas became the eighth penalty of the evening for the Hurricanes. The safety closed in and lowered his shoulder to lay the boom.

But the transfer from Wisconsin got ejected for targeting. Officials cited Cayden Lee as a defenseless wide receiver.

Cristobal, however, became noticeably livid — showing fury on the sidelines in vehemently disagreeing with the call.

Lucas already played for a depleted secondary inside State Farm Stadium. But Miami endured another big loss.

Other notable loss for Miami, Mario Cristobal vs. Ole Miss

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) drops back to pass against the Mississippi Rebels in the first half during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium.
Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Lucas left a secondary already without O.J. Frederique. Yet he wasn't the significant in-game exit.

Key pass rusher Akheem Mesidor left with an apparent arm ailment. He laid on the ground after appearing to have his right arm twisted. He was Miami's second-best pass rusher and one of the hearts of a loaded Hurricanes defense.

Mesidor managed to work himself back into the game with under five minutes left. But the ‘Canes created fireworks before his return — and after the targeting call.

Carson Beck tossed the short throw to Malachi Toney. The true freshman wide receiver, however, kept his footing and exploded through Ole Miss for the 36-yard touchdown. Miami retook the lead in the process.

Ole Miss traded barbs, though. Trinidad Chambliss drove the Rebels down the field on the next drive. Ole Miss marched six plays down the field before finding Dae'Quan Wright for the 24-yard touchdown. The Rebels expanded the lead to 27-24 after hitting the two-point conversion with under three minutes left.