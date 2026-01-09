Miami (FL) football head coach Mario Cristobal showed fire in his eyes. He became held back before confronting a referee. Xavier Lucas got tossed against Ole Miss.

Lucas became the eighth penalty of the evening for the Hurricanes. The safety closed in and lowered his shoulder to lay the boom.

But the transfer from Wisconsin got ejected for targeting. Officials cited Cayden Lee as a defenseless wide receiver.

Targeting called on Miami. Refs are reviewing it. Target or nah?? pic.twitter.com/NC4IOxuqHh — Grant Reacts (@GrantReacts1) January 9, 2026 Expand Tweet

Cristobal, however, became noticeably livid — showing fury on the sidelines in vehemently disagreeing with the call.

Miami HC Mario Cristobal was absolutely livid about the targeting call in the #CollegeFootballPlayoff game 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/FmNkuLPrMD — Jeannie (@jeanniebrichett) January 9, 2026

Lucas already played for a depleted secondary inside State Farm Stadium. But Miami endured another big loss.

Other notable loss for Miami, Mario Cristobal vs. Ole Miss

Lucas left a secondary already without O.J. Frederique. Yet he wasn't the significant in-game exit.

Key pass rusher Akheem Mesidor left with an apparent arm ailment. He laid on the ground after appearing to have his right arm twisted. He was Miami's second-best pass rusher and one of the hearts of a loaded Hurricanes defense.

Mesidor managed to work himself back into the game with under five minutes left. But the ‘Canes created fireworks before his return — and after the targeting call.

Carson Beck tossed the short throw to Malachi Toney. The true freshman wide receiver, however, kept his footing and exploded through Ole Miss for the 36-yard touchdown. Miami retook the lead in the process.

MALACHI TONEY TAKES IT 36-YARDS FOR A MIAMI TD 🌀 They now lead Ole Miss 24-19 with 5 minutes remaining! pic.twitter.com/0H6xR1RdSY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 9, 2026

Ole Miss traded barbs, though. Trinidad Chambliss drove the Rebels down the field on the next drive. Ole Miss marched six plays down the field before finding Dae'Quan Wright for the 24-yard touchdown. The Rebels expanded the lead to 27-24 after hitting the two-point conversion with under three minutes left.