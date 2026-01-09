Was it a case of muscle memory or deliberate trolling? Whatever it was, the Atlanta Hawks grabbed attention on Wednesday after including Trae Young in the injury report ahead of their game against the Denver Nuggets.

The Hawks, who traded Young to the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, will visit the Nuggets at Ball Arena on Friday.

Atlanta posted its injury report on X, stating that Young is “not with team” and is out against Denver.

N’Faly Dante was also on the injury report, as he is out due to a torn ACL.

N'Faly Dante was also on the injury report, as he is out due to a torn ACL.

Atlanta posted its injury report on X, stating that Young is "not with team" and is out against Denver.

Fans immediately took note of the Hawks' curious move.

“I mean, obviously, Trae Young isn't with the team,” said @SpursCentral.

“‘Not with team' is insane,” added @isthatjawny.

“Y'all petty for listing Trae after y'all trade him,” wrote @Lxcid_xx.

“You make it so difficult to love you,” posted @rec_ann.

“You didn't have to rub it in on that last one,” commented @middyishappy.

“Did Trae get lost in Washington or something?” asked @KillahNet.

Someone from the Hawks has some explaining to do.

The 27-year-old Young was shipped to the Wizards in exchange for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert. It was the end of an era for the Hawks, who leaned on Young since acquiring him via a draft-day trade with the Dallas Mavericks in 2018.

Young has been limited to only 10 games this season due to a knee injury. The Wizards are reportedly in no rush to get the All-Star guard back on the floor.

Since Young is—just to be extra clear—not with the team anymore, the Hawks are looking at Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels, Onyeka Okongwu, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker to lead the charge.