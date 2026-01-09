The Indiana Pacers pulled off a thrilling, 114-112 win against the Charlotte Hornets, a game in which head coach Rick Carlisle notched his 1000th career coaching win. It was a game that also saw Hornets wing Brandon Miller get ejected. The Pacers actually trailed late in the game, but a drive from Pascal Siakam put the Pacers up by a single point, 113-112, with only about 11 seconds remaining.

On the ensuing possession, TJ McConnell came up with a steal under the basket, kicked the ball out, and Aaron Nesmith was eventually fouled intentionally by the Hornets to help seal the win for the Pacers.

WHAT A SEQUENCE BY THE PACERS LATE IN THE 4TH 😲 Pascal Siakam go-ahead bucket.

TJ McConnell steal.pic.twitter.com/gFu4HE6Gud — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 9, 2026 Expand Tweet

In the process, the Pacers snapped a 13-game losing streak. The last time the Pacers won a game was back on Dec. 8 against the Sacramento Kings. Fans immediately took to social media to convey their excitement over the Pacers win, and Rick Carlisle reaching a milestone as a coach.

Que grande TJ, el más listo de todos — Marcos Mñz (@elgranmarcos15) January 9, 2026

Come on, PACKERS!!

Keep on cookin — Creative Astrologer (@CreativeAatif) January 9, 2026

That was pure chaos. Love it. — The Clutch Foundation (@TheClutchFDN) January 9, 2026

Article Continues Below

RICKS 1000th WIN!! — OG † (@ogjrichx) January 9, 2026

This is Carlisle’s fourth consecutive season at the helm as head coach of the Pacers. He had previously coached the Pacers from 2003-07 before departing for the Dallas Mavericks Carlisle is widely regarded as one of the NBA’s best coaches. Last season, Carlisle led the Pacers to the NBA Finals where they put up a fight against the Oklahoma City Thunder, losing in seven games.

Carlisle first got his head coaching start in the NBA with the Detroit Pistons in 2001. He coached the Pistons for two seasons, leading them to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2002-03. His first stint with the Pacers also included an Eastern Conference Finals appearance, but the team missed the playoffs in 2006-07, and Carlisle was fired that year.

Carlisle spent 13 seasons as head coach of the Mavericks after being ousted from the Pacers. He led the Mavericks to their only championship in franchise history in 2011.