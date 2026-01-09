Kyle Whittingham and the Michigan Wolverines landed an experienced player in the 2026 offseason, earning the commitment of defender John Henry Daley.

Daley announced his commitment to the Wolverines on Thursday, per On3 insider Pete Nakos. He last represented the Utah Utes, leaving the program after two seasons. He first represented the BYU Cougars for two years before joining Utah.

Daley boasts a four-star ranking with a 93 score on 247Sports. He stands out as the ninth-best player at his position and 49th-best player in the transfer class. When he came out of high school, he had a three-star ranking with an 87 score. He listed ninth in the state of Utah and 47th among athletes in the 2021 class.

What's next for Michigan after landing John Henry Daley

It's quite the pickup for Kyle Whittingham and Michigan to make in the defensive unit, landing the talents of John Henry Daley.

Daley will have two years of eligibility remaining, meaning that the Wolverines would have him for the 2026 and 2027 campaigns if he stays there to conclude his career.

The experienced defender is rehabbing his Achilles, having torn it last November. Prior to the injury, he was playing at an incredibly high level.

He tied for the FBS lead with 17.5 tackles for loss and ranked second in the country with 11.5 sacks. Despite missing the end of the season, he earned All-America honors from Walter Camp (First Team), AFCA (Second Team), AP (Second Team) and CBS Sports (Second Team). He also earned All-Big 12 First Team honors after getting votes from the league's coaches.

It also helps Daley that he is already familiar with Whittingham, following him from Utah. That will give him an advantage in obtaining a solid role in the defense, providing a significant boost to that side of the ball.

The Wolverines enter a new era of college football with Whittingham leading the way. They moved on from Sherrone Moore following controversial events, going 16-8 with him at the helm after two seasons. Whittingham will look to bring the program back into national championship contention, a standard that Michigan holds itself to.