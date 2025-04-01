DALLAS — Last week on Monday, Anthony Davis made his return from injury. This past Monday, Daniel Gafford returned from injury. Will the Dallas Mavericks' frontcourt receive another boost on Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks?

Dereck Lively II was upgraded to questionable before ultimately getting ruled out on Monday. Jason Kidd told reporters that Lively was “trending” in the right direction before the game, though, leaving the door open for a potential return soon.

On Tuesday, Kidd confirmed that Lively went through a full practice. He is listed as questionable on the NBA injury report once again. However, it would not be surprising to see the center back on the floor against the Hawks.

Dereck Lively II after Mavs practice today. He is a candidate to potentially return on Wednesday. Lively was questionable before getting ruled out on Monday.#MFFL pic.twitter.com/G8uUP16QV9 — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) April 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

Dereck Lively II could potentially return for Hawks-Mavericks game

Lively has not played since January due to a right ankle stress fracture. It goes without saying, but a lot has happened since Lively last played in an NBA game with the Mavericks. It will be interesting to see how he adjusts to playing alongside Anthony Davis.

With Lively, Davis and Gafford, the Mavericks should have one of the best all-around frontcourts in the NBA. AD will handle the power forward position while Lively and Gafford swap in and out at center. Davis can also play center when necessary.

Davis and Gafford had minutes restrictions on Monday, something that will likely continue on Wednesday. If Lively returns, he will certainly have a minutes restriction as well. The Mavs are beginning to get healthier, but Kidd still has to coach around the minutes restrictions. Doing so may prove to be a challenge as Dallas attempts to compete for an NBA Play-In Tournament position.

With that being said, Kidd is surely excited about the possibility of Lively returning on Wednesday night. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Dereck Lively II's injury status as they are made available.