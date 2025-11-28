Will Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis make his return from injury on Friday night against the Los Angeles Lakers? It goes without saying, but Friday night's contest is going to receive no shortage of attention given the fact that Davis was traded for Luka Doncic last season. While Doncic has found no shortage of success in LA with the Lakers, AD has appeared in just 14 games since the trade. The Mavs also received a first round pick and Max Christie — and Christie has played well. Nevertheless, Davis' lack of playing time has been a concern, adding even more frustration for a Mavs' fanbase that desperately misses the former franchise star.

Davis, 32, has been limited to five games played this season due to a left calf strain. He previously said that he is hoping to be available for Friday's game against his former team. So, is Anthony Davis playing tonight vs. the Lakers?

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Anthony Davis' injury status vs. Lakers

According to the NBA injury report, Davis is listed as questionable to play against the Lakers due to his aforementioned calf concern.

The Mavs will need AD on the floor if they want to upset the Lakers in Los Angeles. At 13-4, the Lakers are second in the Western Conference standings, while the Mavs sit in 14th place with a 5-14 record. The teams have clearly gone in different directions since the trade, but Davis would surely love to defeat his former team on Friday night.

When it comes to the question of if Anthony Davis is playing tonight vs. the Lakers, the answer is maybe.

Article Continues Below

Mavericks' injury report

The Mavs have five players listed on the injury report.

Cooper Flagg (right thumb splint): Available

Anthony Davis (left calf strain): Questionable

Kyrie Irving (left knee surgery): Out

Dereck Lively II (right foot injury management): Out

Dante Exum (right knee injury management): Out

Lakers' injury report

The Lakers have two players listed on the injury report.