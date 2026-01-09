Many believe that Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards is destined to one day become the best player in the NBA, but the 24-year-old is already in elite company during his sixth season. He surpassed 10,000 career points in Thursday night's 131-122 victory versus the Cleveland Cavaliers. He is the third-youngest star to reach that milestone, behind only LeBron James and Kevin Durant, via ClutchPoints.

Whenever an athlete is mentioned in the same sentence as two of the best talents the basketball-watching world has ever seen, he is doing something right.