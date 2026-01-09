Thursday night's game between the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls was expected to be a fun, run-and-gun game for all in attendance. Instead, the fans in Chicago went home unhappy after the NBA announced the game had been postponed.

The league posted an explanation through the NBA Communications department on social media.

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/m1hlbnzPpn — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 9, 2026 Expand Tweet

“The National Basketball Association game scheduled for tonight between the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls at the United Center has been postponed due to moisture on the floor rendering the court unplayable,” the post read.

“The date for the rescheduled game will be announced at a later time.”

On Wednesday night, the Chicago Blackhawks played host to the St. Louis Blues in the same arena. In all likelihood, the issue stemmed from that.

Miami was entering Thursday's game looking to get back on track after being demolished by the Minnesota Timberwolves, 122-94. In that loss, shooting guard Tyler Herro made his long-anticipated return. However, he came off the bench in the loss.

It was announced earlier Thursday that Herro would be in the starting lineup against the Bulls, sending Kel'el Ware back to the bench.

Meanwhile, Chicago, 17-20, sits three games back of Miami in the Eastern Conference. They are looking to snap a three-game losing streak. The last two came against two of the conference's best in the Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics.