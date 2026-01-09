Carson Beck ended a brutal drought with an incredible touchdown pass to Keelan Marion during the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes' CFP semifinal matchup against the No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels on Thursday night.

Beck is playing the final year of his collegiate career. Winning two national championships with Georgia throughout his six years there, he left so he could help Miami compete at the national level.

Safe to say he achieved that objective after getting them to the College Football Playoff. However, his CFP history in one particular statistic was brutal as he was 0-of-9 in completing passes for 15 or more yards in the air, per ESPN Insights.

Fortunately for the experienced quarterback, he finally achieved his first long pass after throwing the ball to Marion for a deep touchdown score in the second quarter.