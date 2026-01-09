LaMelo Ball came off the bench for the Charlotte Hornets against the Indiana Pacers at Spectrum Center on Thursday, and it almost paid dividends.

The Hornets fell short against the Pacers, 114-112, despite Ball's productive evening. He finished with a game-high 33 points, including seven three-pointers, on top of three rebounds, eight assists, and three steals in 27 minutes.

According to StatMuse, Ball became the first player in NBA history to register those numbers off the bench.

LaMelo Ball vs Pacers: 33 PTS

8 AST

3 STL

7 3P The first bench player in NBA history to reach those numbers in a game. pic.twitter.com/nMGEt8rgHq — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 9, 2026 Expand Tweet

The 24-year-old Ball did not start for the first time since his rookie year in 2021. He was replaced in the first five by Collin Sexton, who had 11 points, five assists, and two steals.

The Hornets were playing on the second night of a back-to-back, and they wanted to take a cautious approach with the oft-sidelined guard. It nearly worked, as Ball injected instant energy when he entered the game and sustained it for the remainder of the contest.

Ball only played 105 games in the previous three seasons due to various injuries.

Article Continues Below

“When facing back-to-backs, the team and LaMelo are trying to get creative and want to maximize his availability, league sources told @theobserver. So, LaMelo may not start in both ends of consecutive games so he can be available more in the fourth quarter, I’m told,” reported The Charlotte Observer's Rod Boone.

When facing back-to-backs, the team and LaMelo are trying to get creative and want to maximize his availability, league sources told @theobserver. So, LaMelo may not start in both ends of consecutive games so he can be available more in the fourth quarter, I'm told. https://t.co/MlMiYw5JHw — Rod Boone (@rodboone) January 8, 2026

The Pacers grabbed the win courtesy of two free throws from Ben Sheppard with eight seconds left.

The Hornets still had a chance to steal the victory, but Sexton's 17-foot jumper missed as time expired. They fell to 13-25, absorbing back-to-back losses.

Charlotte will go up against the Utah Jazz on Saturday.