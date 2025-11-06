Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg looked dejected as he talked to reporters after their two-point loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, 101-99, at American Airlines Center on Wednesday.

The Mavericks absorbed their third straight loss, dropping them to 2-6, including 2-4 at home.

It has been a challenging campaign for Flagg, to say the least. There was an air of optimism in Dallas after the team drafted him as the first overall pick out of Duke, but the latest injury to Anthony Davis and the continued absence of Kyrie Irving due to a torn ACL have made it tough to get wins.

The 18-year-old Flagg didn't hide his frustration when asked about their anemic start.

“For me, it's the most (I've lost), you know, I think ever. So it's obviously a lot different, and you have to adapt to just playing a lot more games,” said Flagg in a video posted by sports reporter Abby Jones.

“But I wouldn't say anybody's happy. Guys are obviously trying to stay levelheaded and know that we have a lot more games to go and it's still really early. But I mean, speaking personally, I know it's not fun to just keep losing games.”

Flagg finished with a team-high 20 points, nine rebounds, two assists, three steals, and two blocks against the Pelicans, who scored back-to-back wins.

It's a tough ask for a teenager to carry a squad, but Flagg is aware of the heavy pressure that comes with being a highly touted prospect.

He only lost five games in his lone year with the Blue Devils, including their defeat in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament. But Flagg is quickly realizing that the NBA is a much difficult field.