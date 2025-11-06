The Dallas Mavericks no longer need to wait for a Cooper Flagg throwdown. Flagg may have fallen behind in the NBA rookie power rankings. But he savagely dunked on the New Orleans Pelicans that concluded with a stare down.

The top overall pick from the 2025 NBA Draft sprinted in transition before dunking this alley-oop.

COOPER FLAGG CAUGHT A BODY FOR THE AND-1 POSTER 😱pic.twitter.com/Pm8RrLNMci — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

Karlo Matkovic became the one Flagg dunked on. The forward tried to attempt the block, but Flagg posterized him as the Pelicans defender fell to the floor. Then came the fiery stare down from the prized Mavericks rookie.

Maverick teammates all embraced Flagg for his viscous finish. Fans then piled on the Pelicans online on the social media website X, formerly Twitter, while praising the epic moment from the former Duke Blue Devil star.

Notable reactions for Cooper Flagg dunk during Mavericks vs. Pelicans

Yahoo Sports unveiled “the perfect poster” on the throwdown.

The NBA's account posted in all caps “Are you serious” in becoming in awe of the dunk. Then the NBA Australia account sent this reminder: Don't jump with Cooper Flagg. One more fan posted this reaction.

“Cooper Flagg out here embarrassing grown men on night one? That's why he's the No. 1 pick! Poster material already Duke blood running deep. Who's stopping this kid?”

The dunk wasn't Flagg's only highlight. Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News shared that the newcomer now has 100 career points already.

Flagg entered the Wednesday contest with some believing he'd breakout soon enough, including from Kevin Durant. Yet Flagg did enter with some statistical warnings. Now he's executed his first major NBA play that drew his first massive pro reactions.