DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks will be without Anthony Davis and Dereck Lively II once again on Wednesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans due to injuries. Ahead of the game, head coach Jason Kidd provided updates on both players.

According to Kidd, Davis — who has a left calf strain — is ramping up and is considered day-to-day.

“He’s reported that he’s feeling better,” Kidd told reporters.

Lively, who is listed on the injury report with a right knee sprain, is seemingly trending in a promising direction as well. The center could return next week.

“Lively has been participating on the on-court and he’s doing well,” Kidd said. “He’s hopefully back by next week.”

The Mavericks are hoping to get the big men back sooner rather than later. Cooper Flagg could use the help as he adjusts to his first season in the NBA.

Dallas is set to enter Wednesday night's contest with a lackluster 2-5 record. New Orleans has struggled without question — they are just 1-6 overall — yet, the Mavs are just a game ahead of the Pelicans. It's too early in the season to panic, but this Mavericks squad needs to figure things out sooner rather than later.

The injuries have not helped the situation. In addition to AD and Lively, Kyrie Irving (left knee surgery) and Dante Exum (right knee injury management) remain out as well. A healthy Mavs team features potential, but the injuries are unfortunately proving to be an obstacle at the moment.

The good news is that Anthony Davis and Dereck Lively II may return soon barring any unforeseen setbacks.