Before the 2025-26 NBA season even began, everyone was declaring the Rookie of the Year race over in favor of Cooper Flagg, the first pick in this year's draft by the Dallas Mavericks. Well, two weeks into the new season, Flagg has been outplayed by several of his fellow rookies, especially Philadelphia 76ers wing VJ Edgecombe.

While there is still plenty of basketball yet to be played this season, Edgecombe has put the entire league on notice.

Not only is he the early frontrunner for the Rookie of the Year award over Flagg, but he has also helped Tyrese Maxey put the 76ers at the top of the Eastern Conference standings two games into the 2025-26 season.

With how wide open the East is this year, Edgecombe's path to remaining at the top of ClutchPoints' rookie rankings is clear. Whether or not Flagg can make up ground on him depends a lot on the Mavericks' overall performance, as well as his ability to outperform other rookies in the West.

Dylan Harper and Cedric Coward have also started off their first season strong, helping create a very interesting look at the 2025-26 NBA Rookie of the Year race.

For the first time this season, here is a look at ClutchPoints' NBA Rookie Rankings, starting with Edgecombe being the early leader.

1. VJ Edgecombe – Philadelphia 76ers

Stats: 7 games, 19.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.6 steals, 47.6 FG%, 43.9 3P%

When the 76ers were on the clock with the third pick, there was a big discussion about who they should take between Edgecombe and Ace Bailey. So far, Daryl Morey and this front office have hit the nail on the head by taking Edgecombe, as he's been the perfect fit next to Maxey in the backcourt.

Aside from his historic 34-point debut, Edgecombe has elevated the Sixers' offense to new heights. With Joel Embiid still getting back to full speed and Paul George yet to play this season, the rookie has also been Philadelphia's second-best player alongside Maxey.

Between his physical tools and athleticism to play well above the rim on both sides of the court, Edgecombe has firmly placed himself at the top of the early-season NBA rookie rankings.

2. Dylan Harper – San Antonio Spurs

Stats: 6 games, 14.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.7 steals, 50.0 FG%, 35.7 3P%

Without De'Aaron Fox to begin the season, Dylan Harper was immediately thrown into the role of being the San Antonio Spurs' No. 2 point guard next to Stephon Castle. The rookie second-overall pick has handled this pressure with ease, and he has been a perfect fit in Mitch Johnson's system.

Not only has Harper been able to run the Spurs' offense with or without Victor Wembanyama on the court, but he has also been aggressive in attacking his opportunities to score off the dribble. His all-around game is why Harper finds himself right behind Edgecombe in the rookie rankings.

Unfortunately, Harper will miss close to a month's worth of action with a strained left calf. This will negatively impact his chances to make it three straight seasons that a Spurs player has won the Rookie of the Year award.

3. Cedric Coward – Memphis Grizzlies

Stats: 8 games, 15.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steals, 58.3 FG%, 48.3 3P%

Trading Desmond Bane was a big risk for the Memphis Grizzlies, especially since they didn't have anyone on their active roster to replace him. However, that's why Zach Kleiman drafted Cedric Coward, an under-the-radar prospect who many overlooked because of a shoulder injury he suffered while at Washington State.

Coward has been excellent coming off the bench early in the season for the Grizzlies, and he currently ranks second among all rookies in scoring. He currently leads all rookies in shooting percentage, with a minimum of 50 shot attempts.

In a system that allows him to space the floor and attack in a variety of different ways, with or without a screen, Coward finds himself in the same position Jaylen Wells was in last season as an underrated pick for Rookie of the Year.

4. Kon Knueppel – Charlotte Hornets

Stats: 8 games, 14.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 45.7 FG%, 41.0 3P%

Everyone knew Kon Knueppel was a great 3-point shooting threat entering the league, but he quickly reminded everyone of this when he burst onto the scene, making 16 triples in his first four games with the Charlotte Hornets. No rookie in NBA history had ever achieved this before Knueppel did so this season.

The Hornets have a chance to be competitive in the East, and Knueppel will play a large role in their potential success alongside LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, who is currently out a shoulder injury.

5. Cooper Flagg – Dallas Mavericks

Stats: 7 games, 13.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.9 steals, 38.8 FG%, 30.8 3P%

There is no doubt that Flagg will be just fine in Dallas. Early on, he has struggled at times to find his footing, but the first-overall pick has shown flashes of his scoring brilliance, especially in isolation against slower, less athletic big men.

The biggest challenge for Flagg is continuing to learn how to be a “point-forward” and help fill the gaps in the backcourt until Kyrie Irving returns from his knee injury. Still, Flagg has dazzled NBA fans with his highlight dunks through his first seven games, and his production has increased as of late.

6. Tre Johnson – Washington Wizards

Stats: 7 games, 12.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 41.6 FG%, 35.7 3P%

One of the most steady and productive rookies two weeks into the 2025-26 NBA season has been Tre Johnson with the Washington Wizards.

Although the Wizards are still rebuilding and trying out a lot of different rotations, Johnson has been consistent on the wing, scoring at least 10 points in all but one game he's come off the bench for. Johnson is efficient from 3-point range, and he has a really sound offensive game that makes him a unique secondary player to have next to Kyshawn George and Alex Sarr.

Keep a close eye on Johnson rising in the rookie rankings as the season progresses.

7. Ryan Kalkbrenner – Charlotte Hornets

Stats: 8 games, 9.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, 82.9 FG%

The Hornets may have put together the best draft class out of any team in the NBA this year. Not only have Knueppel and Sion James delivered, but Ryan Kalkbrenner has been exceptional at the center position for Charlotte.

There has not been consistent play in the Hornets' frontcourt for years. That statement no longer holds true, as Kalkbrenner has been an excellent defensive big man, and he is shooting 82.9 percent from the floor, the highest shooting percentage in the NBA.

While it may be a small sample size, Kalkbrenner is playing his role perfectly, and he is doing it better than some All-Stars in this league. To shoot nearly 83 percent through eight games to begin your career is video-game-like.

8. Derik Queen – New Orleans Pelicans

Stats: 7 games, 8.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.0 steals, 48.8 FG%

Before the New Orleans Pelicans won their first game of the season on Tuesday night, Derik Queen was struggling to find consistent minutes in Willie Green's rotations. Then, against the Hornets on Tuesday, Queen exploded for 12 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, and four steals in just 18 minutes off the bench.

In the fourth quarter alone, Queen had 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and three steals, becoming the first player in league history to record such numbers in any quarter in the play-by-play era (since 1996-97), according to Pelicans reporter Andrew Lopez.

“Whatever is needed of me, I’m going to do it,” Queen told ClutchPoints in an exclusive interview. “It’s about being better each and every day.”

9. Collin Murray-Boyles – Toronto Raptors

Stats: 6 games, 9.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.0 steals, 46.8 FG%, 42.9 3P%

Defensively, Collin Murray-Boyles is one of the best players from the 2025 NBA Draft. He has quickly cemented himself as a player Darko Rajakovic can trust guarding multiple positions off the bench, and he has even earned a few starts since Jakob Poeltl had to miss some games during the first two weeks of the year.

Whether Murray-Boyles can develop a consistent perimeter shot and score off the dribble will determine his outlook in the league. Early on, the Toronto Raptors have to be happy with the defensive-minded forward shooting over 42 percent from the perimeter on 14 shot attempts.

10. Jeremiah Fears – New Orleans Pelicans

Stats: 7 games, 13.3 points, 3.3 assists, 2.6 rebounds, 1.4 steals, 45.7 FG%, 33.3 3P%

Jeremiah Fears has clearly overtaken Jordan Poole as the Pelicans' starting point guard, and his offensive numbers speak for themselves.

The rookie guard has scored below 11 points in just one game, and he ranks fourth on the Pelicans in both scoring and shot attempts per game. He ranks sixth among all rookies in scoring this season.

While he is smaller than most guards nowadays, Fears isn't afraid of anyone (no pun intended). Fears always has confidence in his shot, and that is displayed in his ability to attack the rim on multiple possessions.