The Dallas Mavericks' 2025-26 season has not delivered the results fans hoped for, but Cooper Flagg continues to give fans a reason to believe. The Mavericks rookie has been one of the few steady bright spots in a difficult year. At 23-47 and sitting 13th in the standings, the team is headed toward missing the playoffs. Still, Flagg has turned this stretch into something meaningful. He ranks No. 2 on the rookie ladder behind the Charlotte Hornets’ Kon Knueppel and continues to grow into a central figure for the Mavericks.

That perspective showed when Flagg reflected on his first year in the league. “You only have your rookie year once, it’ll be a special year.” The quote feels simple, but it carries weight. It acknowledges the losses. It also embraces the moment. This season is not defined only by the standings. For Flagg, it is about experience, growth, and memory.

Cooper Flagg spoke on his rookie season with this group of guys as his teammates. “You only have your rookie year once, it’ll be a special year.” pic.twitter.com/HElpEM8Ve3 — Abby Jones (@_abigaiiiil) March 19, 2026

Cooper Flagg’s growth stands out despite Mavericks struggles

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Flagg’s numbers tell a strong story for the Mavericks. He is averaging 20.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.5 assists while playing over 33 minutes per game. His efficiency remains solid, and his impact shows on both ends of the floor. He does not disappear in losses. He competes through them.

There is also a calm to his game that the Mavericks have leaned on. He reads the floor well, makes the right pass, and attacks when needed. Those traits are hard to teach. They usually come with time, but Flagg is already showing them.

The Mavericks may not reach the postseason this year. The record makes that clear. But this season is still shaping something important. Under the pressure of losses, Cooper Flagg is building his identity.

So even in a tough Mavericks season, one truth stands firm. This year may not be about wins. It may be about the start of something Dallas will remember for a long time.