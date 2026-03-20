Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson is settling in fast, and his early impressions say a lot about the team and the atmosphere in Dallas. The connection between Thompson and the Mavericks is already taking shape, powered by energy, rhythm, and fan support that never fades.

In an interview with DLLS Sports’ Abby Jones, Thompson gave a clear and genuine reaction to what he has experienced so far. “Dallas is the best,” he said. “They are so loyal. Not only to the Mavericks, but to every team.” That kind of praise carries weight. It comes from a player who has seen packed arenas and championship runs. Yet Dallas still stands out.

Klay Thompson on the fan support in Dallas, Texas. “Dallas is the best. They are so loyal. Not only to the Mavericks, but to every team.” pic.twitter.com/uaWLWmPrJ6 — Abby Jones (@_abigaiiiil) March 19, 2026

That loyalty shows up in real time. Mavericks fans stay engaged on every possession. The noise builds with each swing pass, each drive, each shot. When Thompson rises for three, the arena leans in. Then it erupts. That is Mavericks fan support at its best, and it is already becoming part of his rhythm.

There is also a growing sense of connection. Not forced. Not rushed. Just natural.

Mavericks finding a perfect fit with Klay Thompson

Article Continues Below

This feels like more than a simple adjustment period. It feels like alignment. Thompson brings spacing, experience, and calm decision-making. The Mavericks bring belief, identity, and a crowd that fuels momentum.

The numbers support that role. Across 60 games this season, Thompson is averaging 11.9 points in 21.9 minutes while shooting 38.0 percent from three. The efficiency still matters. The gravity still holds. Even when the box score looks modest, defenses stay attached, which continues to benefit the Mavericks offense.

That is where his value shows. Subtle. Constant. Game-shifting.

Of course, expectations will follow. They always do. But right now, the foundation looks strong. The energy feels real. The Mavericks partnership is building with purpose, not pressure.

So as the season unfolds, one question starts to rise. If this bond between Klay Thompson and Mavericks fans keeps growing, how loud can Dallas get when it matters most?