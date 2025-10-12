Cooper Flagg and Anthony Davis showed off some chemistry during the Dallas Mavericks' preseason matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night.

Flagg is preparing for his first NBA season, being the Mavericks' first overall pick of the 2025 draft. Davis is gearing up for his second season at Dallas, his first full year with the team after they acquired him from the Los Angeles Lakers in February.

The duo had the time to get to know each other throughout the summer, seeing how they can benefit from one another on the court. They showed that within the first minute of regulation. Flagg used a pick-and-roll play as he lobbed up the pass for Davis to catch and throw it down for the alley-oop dunk.

Cooper Flagg dishes it to Anthony Davis for the SLAM 😤pic.twitter.com/LO0pdNWwih — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Cooper Flagg, Mavericks played against Hornets

It was a nice highlight for Cooper Flagg and Anthony Davis to create together. However, the Mavericks were unable to cap it off with a win, falling 120-116 to the Hornets.

The game was close between the two squads as Dallas trailed 61-59 at halftime. However, Charlotte had a solid third quarter by outscoring the hosts 34-29. This proved to make the difference as the Mavericks' rally came up short.

Perimeter shooting and rebounding played key roles in deciding the winner of this preseason encounter. The Hornets knocked down 16 3-pointers on a 41% clip while grabbing 54 rebounds. It wasn't the same for the Mavericks, converting 10 triples at 37% accuracy while securing 37 rebounds.

Six players scored in double-digits on Dallas' behalf, including Flagg and Davis. Klay Thompson led the way with 14 points on 5-of-11 shooting from the field, including 4-of-7 from downtown. Naji Marshall came next with 13 points and four assists, Davis had 12 points and four rebounds, while P.J. Washington provided 12 points and three assists. Meanwhile, Flagg finished with 11 points, four assists, three rebounds, and three steals.

The Mavericks will prepare for their next preseason matchup, being on the road. They face the Utah Jazz on Oct. 13 at 9 p.m. ET.