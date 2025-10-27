While Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg was impressive in his first NBA win of his career, the basketball world is wondering what his stat line could look like by the end of the season. With Flagg looking special for the Mavericks against the Toronto Raptors in the 139-129 win, an assistant coach from the team spoke about potential expectations that would be productive for the team.

Tim MacMahon of ESPN was on “The Hoop Collective” podcast and said he spoke with a Dallas assistant coach who mentioned that if Flagg averaged 14 points, seven rebounds, and six assists, plus adding his defensive ability, that's a solid rookie year. Especially for a talent like Flagg, who turns 19 years old in December, the sky is the limit for the Duke product.

“I was talking to a Mavs assistant,” MacMahon said. “And they basically said, ‘Hey, if Cooper ends up averaging like fourteen, seven, and six, and making plays defensively like he does, then that’s going to be a really, really good rookie season for a kid who doesn’t turn 19 until, I think it’s December.'”

“The fact that he’s already a solid starter in the NBA at this age is remarkable,” MacMahon continued. “I just think like to expect him as a point guard, a position he’s never played, to consistently put up big numbers and drive winning, like that’s asking a whole lot.

Mavericks' Cooper Flagg already showing why he's an immense talent

As Flagg set new career-highs with the Mavericks in the Raptors' win, he would total 22 points on eight of 14 shooting from the field to go along with four rebounds and four assists. Playing a point guard role for Dallas to start, he has still shown his explosiveness, like the and-one dunk that had the basketball world buzzing.

“When he's getting the crowd going like that, our team feeds off it,” D'Angelo Russell said, via ESPN. “When he's performing like that, it's contagious.”

There's no denying that Flagg already looks like the talent he's made out to be, fitting into his new role.

“It feels great. I'm excited,” Flagg said. “We want to build off tonight, use it as a baseline. This team needs to just keep building and getting better.”

At any rate, Flagg and the Maveicks look to keep the momentum going with their next game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night.