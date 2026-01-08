Auburn football continues to navigate heavy roster turnover, as the program has lost another piece of its offensive line through the transfer portal. Offensive lineman Dylan Senda has officially committed to the Toledo Rockets, marking another departure during a pivotal transition period for the Tigers football program.

Auburn offensive lineman Dylan Senda entered the portal in late December following coaching changes that reshaped the roster. The redshirt sophomore arrived as a developmental interior lineman but saw limited action, appearing in just one game during his time with the program.

The news gained traction on Wednesday when CBS Sports' Cody Nagel shared the update to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account. Nagel reported that Senda’s agent confirmed the move, solidifying the offensive lineman’s next step in his college football journey.

Former Auburn offensive lineman Dylan Senda has committed to Toledo

The decision reflects broader movement across Auburn football since Alex Golesh took over the program. The Tigers have seen more than 30 players from the previous regime enter the transfer portal as the staff installs a new offensive system that prioritizes speed and tempo.

For Auburn, the loss compounds existing depth concerns along the offensive line. Several departures have thinned the rotation, placing added pressure on the staff to rebuild through recruiting and transfers before spring practice begins.

From Toledo’s perspective, the addition represents a significant win. The Rockets continue to build momentum with the top recruiting class in the Mid-American Conference, and adding a lineman with SEC experience strengthens an already impressive haul.

Senda also benefits from the move. Returning closer to his Midwest roots, he joins a program that offers a clearer path to playing time and greater stability heading into the 2026 season.

As the Tigers football program pushes forward, the focus remains on reshaping the roster to fit Golesh’s vision. While departures like Senda’s sting in the short term, they signal a full reset. For the Tigers, the transfer portal remains both a challenge and a necessary tool as the program works to reestablish its foundation.