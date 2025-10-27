Cooper Flagg’s throwdown at the end of the third quarter didn’t just rattle the rim; it set off a roar that echoed through the arena and pushed the rookie to a new career high. Joey Mistretta posted the slam on X, writing that the dunk and the free throw that followed gave Cooper Flagg a new NBA career-high with 19 points.

This dunk not only electrified the Mavericks’ crowd, but it also gave Cooper Flagg a new NBA career-high points (after free throw) with 19. pic.twitter.com/WSuJ5OP5Kg — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) October 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Flagg, the Dallas Mavericks’ No. 1 overall pick, delivered the kind of burst every franchise dreams of from a freshman-turned-rookie: physical at the rim, poised with the ball, and suddenly the most electric man on the court. Fans rose, cameras zoomed in, and social feeds filled with the kind of highlight reaction that fuels a young player’s brand.

“Taking a one pound dribble past half court to punch onna 7 footer is insane !!! Good lord,” one fan wrote. While another echoed the statement, “he dunks like russell westbrook if he had another ten inches of height holy f**k.”

I hope this is the start of something beautiful 🤩 pic.twitter.com/joYDgBXtcU — Kungfu Kenneth (@kungfukenn_eth) October 27, 2025

Bro took flight like he got a pilot’s license 😤✈️ pic.twitter.com/pT8HeYvhIl — FHILY👑 (@Oluwaphilemon1) October 27, 2025

The box score picture is slightly different. ESPN’s official gamebook shows Flagg with 22 points, four rebounds, and four assists in 29 minutes, and he spearheaded a fourth-quarter surge that nearly erased a large deficit. That stat line underscored both his scoring punch and playmaking upside as a primary creator.

Rookie of the Year 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/zzRWbZo097 — Cobee (@cobeeknows) October 27, 2025

Him & AD saving the mavs pic.twitter.com/uC5F3R6esr — Cobee (@cobeeknows) October 27, 2025

Dallas’ record still sits in the early-season trenches, but a sequence like that, a rookie with size, touch, and timing, gives the Mavericks something to build on. If Flagg keeps making plays that get crowds to their feet, debates about ceiling will shift toward inevitability. For now, the highlights keep coming, and so do the questions: can the rookie turn crowd-pleasing moments into consistent winning production?