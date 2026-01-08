The Baltimore Ravens are moving on from the John Harbaugh era, but they also have time to reminisce about the times the team had with him.

On Wednesday, the Ravens shared a tribute video for Harbaugh via social media, captioning the post with “Thank you Harbs” along with a purple heart emoji.

Thank you Harbs 💜 pic.twitter.com/0LWAA4uVhT — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 7, 2026 Expand Tweet

The video is over seven minutes long, as there's clearly no shortage of footage and material about Harbaugh's unforgettable stint with the franchise.

Harbaugh was hired by the Ravens to be their head coach in 2008, and for the next 17 years and across 18 NFL seasons, he held on to that role, and along the way, shared and built incredible moments with Baltimore.

Of course, fans have emotional reactions to the video.

“Alright idk why I’m getting a lil emotional now 😭” a fan commented.

Article Continues Below

“Thanks for reminding us how incredible Harbaugh is. Yall should’ve remembered that before showing him the door, ” another social media user said.

“Thank you for being a worthy opponent and honorable rival to the Steelers for 18 years,” a different X user stated.

A comment read: “Never saw a different head coach as a Ravens fan 🥹 It was time for him to go, but we’ll love you forever, Harbs 🫡”

“Wow.. shed a tear knowing i got to witness all of this. blast from the past for sure. Thank you, Coach Harbaugh,” another fan on X shared.

The 63-year-old Harbaugh led the Ravens to a Super Bowl title in 2013, but saw his run with the team following a stunning 26-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday that doomed Baltimore's chances of making the playoffs.