DALLAS — The Washington Wizards defeated the Dallas Mavericks 117-107 on Friday night. Mavs fans made their frustration known toward the end of the game, chanting a familiar two-word expression from last season: “Fire Nico”. Of course, the chant is referencing Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison, who shocked the NBA world by trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in February. Dallas' 0-2 start to the season — including a loss to a Wizards team that is expected to struggle this year — has led to further frustration from an already upset fanbase. It may be unfair, but Cooper Flagg has to endure the chants while on the floor.

Flagg — who the Mavs selected first overall in the 2025 NBA Draft after surprisingly winning the NBA Draft Lottery — was not part of last year's team. He only learned of the Doncic trade from a distance, as he was still playing his college basketball at Duke. Yet, on Friday night, some fans voiced their opinion about wanting a new general manager.

When first asked about the chants after the game, Flagg said he did not even know which chants were being referred to. After being told the chants were saying “Fire Nico”, the Mavs rookie provided a response.

“I'm just locked in on the game,” Flagg told reporters. “I didn't even hear those. I'm listening to coach, listening to the guys on the team, the vets. Just trying to figure out as many ways as I can to help the team impact the game in a positive way. I try to tune all that stuff out.”

Flagg's response tells a lot about who he is. He may only be 18 years old, but he is extremely mature for his age. The fact that he was “locked in” and didn't even hear the chants tells how badly he wants to win.

Mavs head coach Jason Kidd also addressed the subject, saying that fans have the “right to vent.”

“I think they have a right to vent,” Kidd said. “This is a different team, this is a new team. Just getting to understand each other, we're gonna keep learning each other. So I would say be patient, but I understand the frustration. We all want to win, we all want to compete at a high level. This is a game of expression and fans have a right to express themselves. It doesn't stop us from coming to work tomorrow and getting better and getting ready for Sunday.”

The Mavericks are hoping to play well on Sunday against the Toronto Raptors. Perhaps a rebound performance will quiet the noise.