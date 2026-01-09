Robert Saleh took a sneak jab at Saquon Barkley as the San Francisco 49ers prepare for their playoff matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Wild Card round.

Barkley torched many teams throughout the 2024 season, having a historic year on the ground. He racked up 345 carries for 2, 005 yards and 13 touchdowns while making 33 catches for 278 yards and two scores, helping Philadelphia reach the mountaintop with its Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, 2025 marked a step back for the star running back. He recorded 280 rushes for 1,140 yards and seven touchdowns while catching 37 passes for 273 yards and two scores. Saleh talked about San Francisco's preparation for Philadelphia during Thursday's press conference, per reporter Vic Tafur. When media asked about opposing teams having better success at containing Barkley, the defensive coordinator had a humorous response to that question.

“Asked why defenses have had more success against Saquon Barkley this season, #49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said, “I am going to skip that question,”” Tafur wrote.

What lies ahead for Robert Saleh, 49ers

It's clear that Robert Saleh maintains respect for Saquon Barkley as he doesn't want to give bulletin board material for him and the Eagles to use. However, he knows better than to underestimate one of the best running backs in the NFL.

Saleh completed the first year of his second stint with the 49ers. He ended an underwhelming four-year tenure as head coach of the New York Giants, returning to San Francisco last January to command the defense once again.

Saleh helped the 49ers remain competitive on the defensive side of the ball despite suffering multiple injuries to key players. The squad secured a playoff spot with a 12-5 record, clinching the sixth spot in the NFC bracket.

The 49ers will look forward to their Wild Card showdown against the Eagles. Kickoff will take place on Jan. 11 at 4:30 p.m. ET.