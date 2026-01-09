The Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered the offseason facing key roster questions, and one of the clearest signals came directly from a departing core player. Free agency discussions intensified after Rachaad White shared another message Thursday signaling a potential exit, offering clarity on the future of the backfield.

The Buccaneers running back took to social media on Thursday, posting an emotional farewell that strongly suggests his time with the franchise has ended. White, who has been with the organization since 2022, thanked the city and the team that drafted him as the regular season concluded.

White’s future in Tampa Bay had been under scrutiny as the offseason approached. His rookie contract is set to expire at the start of the new league year, and the emergence of Bucky Irving in 2025 reshaped the depth chart. White’s post all but confirmed what many expected as roster planning moved forward.

The former Arizona State football standout shared the message on his official X account (formerly known as Twitter), offering a heartfelt goodbye to the Buccaneers fan base.

I am officially signing out I have to 😢, see yaw soon @ da next destination 🙏🏾 One love 🖤 — Rachaad White 1️⃣ (@Chaad_1) January 8, 2026

Decisions surrounding the Buccaneers backfield now turn toward the future, with the organization choosing to move forward at the position. White exits Tampa Bay as one of the most productive players of the post–Tom Brady transition, highlighted by a breakout 2023 season in which he totaled more than 1,500 scrimmage yards. His versatility as both a runner and receiver made him a focal point of the offense.

The Buccaneers’ free agency outlook reflects both performance and economics. With Irving ascending and cap flexibility at a premium, the front office opted not to pursue an extension, clearing the path for a new backfield identity.

White’s departure marks the end of a productive chapter in Tampa Bay. As free agency approaches, his message made one thing clear. His next opportunity will come outside the organization.