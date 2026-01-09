The NBA trade deadline often produces landscape-altering deals, but rarely do we see opportunities where four franchises can simultaneously address their most pressing needs. A multi-team framework sending Zion Williamson to the banged-up Chicago Bulls presents exactly that rare scenario for the New Orleans Pelicans. Well, as long as the not-quite-there New York Knicks and Ja Morant's misfiring Memphis Grizzlies are involved.

A four-team construction involving the Bulls, Pelicans, Knicks, and Grizzlies is not about creativity for creativity’s sake. It is about aligning incentives across four franchises that are all dissatisfied, in different ways, with the status quo. The incoming packages are an easy sell for whichever executive wants to show initiative.

Knicks: Herb Jones, Jose Alvarado

Herb Jones, Jose Alvarado Bulls: Zion Williamson, GG Jackson, Karlo Matkovic, second-round picks

Zion Williamson, GG Jackson, Karlo Matkovic, second-round picks Grizzlies: Nikola Vucevic, Jordan Hawkins

Nikola Vucevic, Jordan Hawkins Pelicans: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Josh Hart, Kevin Huerter, 2026 FRP (via Knicks), 2026 FRP (from Grizzlies via Phoenix Suns), conditional 2026 FRP (top-14 protected, from Bulls via Portland Trail Blazers)

New York is in a knife fight for the East’s top seed, chasing the Detroit Pistons, but knows its current ceiling. Josh Hart’s hand injury and generally known limitations expose a lack of versatility. Swapping Josh Hart, Pacome Dadiet, and a 2026 first-round pick for Herb Jones and Jose Alvarado is a masterstroke.

Alvarado is pure energy and steady point guard play, born and raised in the Boroughs. Some things are hard to quantify, but everyone agrees the Grand Theft Alvarado experience was built for Madison Square Garden's biggest NBA Playoffs moments. Having Herb Jones on Cade Cunningham, or not, may be the difference in how the Conference Finals are decided.

Bulls break Play-In cycle

For Chicago, Williamson for Nikola Vucevic and Kevin Huerter technically works as a legal baseline. Strategically, it does not. In this scenario, the Bulls get two low-cost, high-reward projects and the best player, hypothetically. New York will argue it's Herb Jones, Memphis will do the same for Vucevic. This is just another reason this trade might work; everyone gets to argue that point except the Pelicans.

The still 20-year-old GG Jackson finally gets a chance to shine in the Windy City. He did great as a rookie, but has stagnated while sitting on the bench in Memphis. Karlo Matkovic has been wonderful in spurts but needs more minutes to really show he deserves to stick on an NBA roster. The Bulls can provide that knowing that if Matkovic fails, it's actually not hurtful at all. If he succeeds, it's still not going to lead to many wins, but they'll have their backup power forward of the future.

While risky, a motivated Zion represents a ticket to a top-six seed. Williamson can be worked into the rotations slowly, ensuring losses on the ledger and giving fans a taste of what's to come. And it wouldn't even cost a lottery pick given Portland's trajectory.

Grizzlies get serious size

Memphis is under a different kind of pressure. Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., EVP Zach Kleiman, and new head coach Tuomas Iisalo all know that middle of the Play-In pack is not acceptable. Furthermore, the Grizzlies need rebounding, shooting, and lineup stability to threaten Chet Holmgren's Oklahoma City Thunder and Victor Wembanyama's San Antonio Spurs. Iisalo essentially said as much after beating the Spurs with mostly backups on January 6.

Kleiman cannot afford another developmental swing akin to the Marcus Smart fiasco. Thankfully, Nikola Vucevic solves a lot of problems for a squad that has struggled without Zach Edey. Ownership does not have to worry about costs either. Vucevic is on an expiring deal, so this move carries no long-term salary cap pain. This represents a low-risk, high-reward move that can salvage the season before Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. get too uncomfortable in a noncompetitive environment.

Pairing Jordan Hawkins with fellow UConn alum Cam Spencer gives the Grizzlies enough outside shooting to keep Holmgren's Thunder and Wembanyama's Spurs honest. This is a surgical strike for present needs, preserving all future assets and flexibility.

Pelicans end Zion Williamson era

By moving their former franchise cornerstone, Joe Dumars can finally push the reset button for the fanbase. New Orleans nets a haul that provides serviceable depth, veteran leadership, and crucial draft capital. The Pelicans would have a wing rotation of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Josh Hart, and Kevin Huerter behind Trey Murphy III. All three are better than Saddiq Bey, per DARKO projections.

Dejounte Murray and Jordan Poole would be the starting backcourt, at least until Jeremiah Fears took over. Whoever is the coach would have wings galore supporting Murphy III's All-Star rise. Put Derik Queen at the five with Yves Missi in reserve. Kevon Looney and DeAndre Jordan can hype up that young frontcourt core. Those rotations might let the fans enjoy some competitive basketball for the first time in years.

Dumars would also have multiple ways to work up a Playoffs-worth roster given the new draft capital and salary cap space this summer. A four-team framework empowers the true win-now aggressors (Knicks) for a Finals run and the stuck-in-the-middle contenders (Grizzlies) to make season-altering moves. The Bulls get their star while keeping the tank alive; the Pelicans get a future.

This is not a trade built around headlines. It is built around incentives. Every team gives up something it values. Every team fixes a problem it cannot solve in a two-team vacuum.