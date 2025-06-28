Cooper Flagg is proud to be a member of the Dallas Mavericks community. So much so that he appeared at a WNBA game between the Dallas Wings and Indiana Fever.

The Mavericks selected Flagg with the first overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft, to no one's surprise. What the star showcased in college at Duke proved to NBA teams that he was a must-have player. Luckily for Dallas, he fell into their hands after they won the draft lottery.

A few days after the conclusion of the draft, Flagg made the most of his first day in Dallas. Following his team introduction, he appeared at the Wings' home game against the Fever, who are without Caitlin Clark due to injury.

What's next for Cooper Flagg, Mavericks

The Mavericks can now begin a new era of their franchise with Cooper Flagg being their cornerstone piece.

He joins a Dallas squad that was reeling from the chaotic end of the Luka Doncic era. After trading him to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, they suffered multiple injuries for the remainder of the 2024-25 season. This includes Davis and Kyrie Irving, the latter who suffered a torn ACL, among other players.

Irving will be out for most of the 2025-26 campaign, meaning that there will be many chances for Flagg to display his ball handling ability. He commanded the ball a lot as Duke's best player, meaning he has a chance to shine as the Mavericks' star of the future.

Dallas reached the play-in tournament despite losing many games since the Doncic trade. They beat the Sacramento Kings in the first game, but saw their season end after losing to the Memphis Grizzlies for the eighth and final playoff spot.