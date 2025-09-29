DALLAS — Cooper Flagg was in Dallas on Monday for Dallas Mavericks' Media Day, but he spent the weekend at the Ryder Cup watching Team USA and Team Europe go head-to-head. The Dallas Mavericks rookie is a big fan of golf and basketball — two things that came together over the weekend. An image went viral at the Ryder Cup of Flagg and Michael Jordan meeting up.

Michael Jordan and Cooper Flagg at the Ryder Cup

Flagg addressed both the Ryder Cup and meeting Michael Jordan while speaking to reporters during Media Day.

I asked Cooper Flagg about being at the Ryder Cup and meeting Michael Jordan, who he called his "GOAT"

“I mean, the Ryder Cup was incredible,” Flagg said. “I've never seen a golf environment like that. It was so competitive, people were chanting. So, it was cool… Meeting Michael Jordan is, I mean, that's my GOAT. That's who I've always seen as the GOAT in my household. I think it was a dream-come-true… It was just really cool he was able to take the time to let me meet him.”

The Mavs rookie revealed who he considers the greatest NBA player of all-time while explaining what it was like to meet the former Chicago Bulls superstar. Jordan, of course, is considered by many to be the greatest player of all-time. Others, who may say LeBron James is the GOAT, still often have Jordan as their second best player of all-time.

It is extremely early in Flagg's time in the NBA and placing any greatest of all-time expectations on his career is probably unfair. However, he does feature the ceiling of a superstar without question. The Mavericks selected Flagg first overall in the 2025 NBA Draft for a reason.

Flagg is currently focused on preparing for his first season at the NBA level with the Mavs. Dallas will begin training camp in Canada this week ahead of their upcoming preseason games.