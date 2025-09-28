The Dallas Mavericks are about to get ready to rev things up for the NBA season, but there's still time for them to go out and enjoy themselves. That's what Cooper Flagg was caught doing as he was present at the Ryder Cup, and he ended up running into one of the best to play the game of basketball, Michael Jordan.

It may have been a big moment for the Mavericks' rookie, especially since he called Jordan the greatest of all time last year.

Flagg was the No. 1 pick in this year's draft, and many will be expecting him to make a nice impact for the Mavericks as they will most likely be one of the better teams in the Western Conference this season. With Kyrie Irving expected to miss some time recovering from a torn ACL from last season, everyone, including Flagg, will have to step up.

Article Continues Below

Some people already see Flagg being a special player, with Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki being one of them. During his annual tennis event, Nowitzki spoke highly of the rookie.

“I mean, the hype was real for sure. I'm not the biggest college sports watcher in general, whether that's basketball or any sport, but of course I had to check out Cooper and yeah, I mean, the sky's the limit,” Nowitzki said. “Honestly, what I saw, just the way he reads the game already at that age of being barely 18… Athletic, skills, I heard his work ethic is through the roof. So everything that I've saw and heard is that, you know, he's the real deal. The real deal.”

The Mavericks will probably try not to put too much pressure on Flagg in his rookie season, but there's no doubt that he will do what he can to make an impact anytime he's on the court.