As the Dallas Mavericks' top prospect, Cooper Flagg continues to navigate his rookie season, and he was brutally honest in his opinion about clutch situations. For Flagg, it isn't ideal. Although the first overall pick understands how beneficial clutch moments can be, Cooper wasn't afraid to admit he doesn't clutch moments, he said, per DLLS Mavs' X, formerly Twitter.

“I don't like a lot about it,” Cooper said. “I'd rather not be in a lot of close games. I'd rather it's not a really close game, coming down to the wire. But I think it's good experiences for us. For us to be in those minutes. Just go through it as a team and have that experience. It's all going to make us better in the end.”

With 1:20 left in the Mavericks' 114-110 win against the Los Angeles Clippers, Flagg went a perfect 6-for-6 from the free-throw line to help seal a four-point victory. He finished with a season-high 35 points, eight rebounds, and two assists.

Mavericks' Cooper Flagg reacts to 3-point shooting woes

While he wasn't afraid to admit clutch situations aren't ideal, Mavs rookie Cooper Flagg addressed his 3-point shot and what he needs to improve it. Flagg is confident it's a facet of his game that he can sharpen throughout his rookie campaign, he said, per the Dallas Morning News' Mike Curtis.

“It feels solid. Obviously, just gotta keep getting my legs underneath me & being confident. I still believe in it. All the work I put in & I know I can knock down shots. I'm confident it will come,” Flagg said. “I'm confident it will happen & I'll start hitting shots. All I can do is just keep taking them.”

Flagg is averaging 17.0 points on 46.6% shooting, including a 25.6% clip from deep, 6.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.4 steals per game this season.