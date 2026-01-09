It's time to rebuild with purpose, not panic. The Indiana Pacers didn’t plan for 2025–26 to look like this. A season that was supposed to be about momentum and continuity has become about survival, patience, and long-term vision. With Tyrese Haliburton sidelined for the entire year and Myles Turner no longer anchoring the middle, Indiana has been forced into a hard reset earlier than expected. Rebuilding, though, doesn’t mean standing still. If the Pacers are serious about positioning themselves for a healthier, more competitive future, one trade with the Dallas Mavericks could quietly reshape their trajectory. It could also give Haliburton the kind of center he needs when he returns.

Lost season

The Pacers’ 2025–26 NBA season has been a challenging, injury-plagued campaign. They currently hold the worst record in the league at 7-31. The outlook shifted dramatically in the offseason when franchise point guard Tyrese Haliburton was confirmed to miss the entire season after tearing his Achilles tendon during the 2025 NBA Finals. That blow was compounded when longtime center Myles Turner departed in free agency for the Milwaukee Bucks. It stripped Indiana of its defensive backbone and pick-and-roll safety valve. Without their primary playmaker and rim protector, the Pacers have struggled on both ends of the floor. They rank near the bottom of the league in offensive and defensive efficiency.

Instead of chasing false hope, Indiana has leaned into development. Pascal Siakam has taken on a larger offensive role. Meanwhile, Andrew Nembhard and Bennedict Mathurin have been asked to create, score, and learn through mistakes. The front office understands that this season represents an opportunity to reset the roster and prepare for a return to competitiveness once Haliburton is healthy. With additional injuries to Obi Toppin and Isaiah Jackson further thinning the rotation, the Pacers’ focus has clearly shifted to weathering the storm and maximizing long-term value.

Myles Turner-sized hole

Turner’s departure didn’t just remove a center but removed a structural pillar. Turner’s ability to protect the rim, stretch the floor, and anchor defensive schemes allowed Indiana to play fast without constantly scrambling. Without him, the Pacers’ pace-and-space identity has felt incomplete. When Haliburton returns, Indiana will need a center who can finish plays. They need someone who can defend in space and keep defenses honest without dominating touches.

That’s where Daniel Gafford enters the conversation.

Here we will look at and discuss the trade that the Indiana Pacers must pursue after the Tyrese Haliburton injury.

The proposed trade framework

Indiana Pacers receive:

Daniel Gafford

Jaden Hardy

2029 first-round pick

Dallas Mavericks receive:

Bennedict Mathurin

Jarace Walker

2026 second-round pick

This deal reflects a clean exchange of timelines. Indiana acquires immediate frontcourt stability, a young scoring guard, and long-term draft equity. Dallas, meanwhile, swings for upside and roster balance in a win-now Western Conference race.

Makes sense for Indiana

Gafford may not replicate Turner’s shooting range. However, he offers something Indiana desperately needs, which is reliability at the rim. Gafford is an elite finisher, a strong vertical spacer, and a capable rim protector. He thrives without requiring offensive volume. His defensive versatility fits seamlessly into the Pacers’ up-tempo philosophy. Dallas’ strong team net ratings with Gafford on the floor highlight his quiet impact.

At 27, Gafford fits Indiana’s timeline and contract structure. His $13.4 million salary remains manageable and preserves future flexibility. That's especially with Pascal Siakam extensions looming. More importantly, Gafford gives Haliburton a pick-and-roll partner who can punish switches, collapse defenses, and simplify reads when Indiana returns to full strength.

Jaden Hardy is the secondary prize and an important one. Hardy has shown flashes of explosive scoring. That includes multiple 20-point outings off the bench. He also adds guard depth behind Haliburton and Nembhard. The 2029 first-round pick is the long-term hedge. It gives Indiana another future asset that aligns with its rebuilding window rather than its current record.

This is not a move to fix 2025–26. It’s a move to stabilize 2026–27 and beyond.

Why Dallas says yes

For the Mavericks, this deal is about upside and fit. Bennedict Mathurin gives Dallas a young perimeter scorer who can create his own shot. That's something every Kyire Irving-led roster needs in abundance. His downhill aggression and isolation scoring could ease pressure on Dallas’ stars. It could also diversify an offense that often leans too heavily on primary creators.

Jarace Walker adds defensive versatility and size. He gives Dallas a multi-positional defender who can grow into a meaningful role in playoff lineups. In a Western Conference where wings decide series, Walker’s two-way potential matters. The inclusion of a protected second-round pick minimizes Dallas’ risk while allowing them to reshape their rotation without fully sacrificing the present.

With Gafford’s contract nearing its decision point, Dallas may view this as an opportunity to recalibrate around younger, cost-controlled talent. They can better complement Irving's and Anthony Davis's long-term timeline.

Building for Haliburton’s return

Indiana doesn’t need stars right now. It needs structure, patience, and clarity. Acquiring Daniel Gafford gives the Pacers a center who can anchor their system without redefining it. At the same time, Hardy and a future first-round pick ensure the rebuild remains flexible rather than rigid.

When Tyrese Haliburton returns, Indiana can finally pivot from survival to ambition. This trade doesn’t end the rebuild, but it gives some direction. For a franchise navigating its toughest season in years, that may be the most valuable asset of all.