The Atlanta Falcons face a pivotal offseason defined by reflection, recalibration, and long-term vision as the organization reassesses how it builds and sustains success. That process took a decisive turn when the franchise formally announced Matt Ryan as its first-ever President of Football Operations, signaling a foundational shift in how football decisions will be made moving forward.

Ryan returns to Atlanta after a 15-year playing career and a brief stint in broadcasting with CBS Sports. His appointment places him above the future general manager and head coach, both of whom will report directly to him. Owner and chairman Arthur M. Blank confirmed the move reflects complete trust in Ryan’s football judgment, leadership instincts, and deep understanding of the organization.

The Falcons shared the news across their official platforms Saturday morning. In a post published to X (formerly known as Twitter), the organization released a graphic underscoring Blank’s confidence in Ryan’s ability to guide the franchise through its next chapter.

Full confidence in what's ahead pic.twitter.com/7JcCUyAKUu — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 10, 2026

The move follows the dismissal of head coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot earlier this month. Atlanta finished the 2025 season 8-9 and missed the postseason for the eighth straight year, prompting ownership to pursue a sweeping organizational reset rather than incremental change.

Ryan addressed his new role shortly after the announcement. The Falcons again took to the platform, this time sharing a message from the 2016 NFL MVP, reinforcing his commitment to the franchise beyond his playing days.

A renewed commitment to success 🫡 pic.twitter.com/MGglaNqkmR — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 10, 2026

The new structure centralizes football authority while separating business and competitive operations. Team president and CEO Greg Beadles will continue overseeing the business side, while Ryan controls roster construction, coaching hires, and long-term football strategy.

By installing a franchise icon with unmatched institutional knowledge and credibility—its all-time leader in wins, passing yards, and touchdowns—the Falcons are betting that leadership continuity can restore competitive relevance. Ryan’s first major decisions are expected to shape Atlanta’s identity well beyond the 2026 season.