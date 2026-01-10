Here's a familiar rumor, but a very different solution. Any time the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks are mentioned in the same trade breath, one name inevitably surfaces: Anthony Davis. This time, though, the smoke points elsewhere. As the Lakers position themselves for a possible postseason push, the front office appears focused on pragmatic upgrades rather than headline nostalgia. The result is a trade proposal that brings a Mavericks center to Los Angeles, just not the one fans might instinctively expect.

Star power and offensive firepower

The Lakers are having a strong 2025–26 NBA season. They currently hold a 23-13 record (.639 winning percentage). That's good for fifth in the Western Conference and first in the Pacific Division as of this writing. Under JJ Redick, the Lakers have leaned fully into an offense-first identity. They are, of course, powered by Luka Doncic, who has been nothing short of sensational. Doncic is averaging 33.7 points, 8.8 assists, and 8.0 rebounds per game. He anchors the league’s ninth-ranked offense and gives Los Angeles a nightly advantage in late-game situations. Even with a middling defensive rating (21st), the Lakers’ scoring punch has kept them consistently above water.

The core rotation has been stable and productive. LeBron James, now in his unprecedented 23rd season, remains a central figure both on and off the floor. Meanwhile, Deandre Ayton has provided steady interior scoring and rebounding. Austin Reaves continues to thrive in a secondary creation role, too. Still, depth remains a concern. Los Angeles has relied heavily on its top-end talent. The margin for error tightens considerably in the playoffs. That reality is driving the Lakers’ search for reliable, playoff-ready reinforcements.

Here we will look at and discuss the trade that the Los Angeles Lakers must pursue as soon as possible.

The trade target without the AD twist

Rather than revisiting the past, this proposed deal focuses squarely on fit and function.

The revised trade proposal

Los Angeles Lakers receive:

Daniel Gafford (center)

Dante Exum (guard)

Dallas Mavericks receive:

Gabe Vincent (guard)

Dalton Knecht

2031 first-round pick (via LAL)

The structure of the trade reflects a classic contender move: established contributors in, future assets out.

Why this move makes sense for the Lakers

For the Lakers, Daniel Gafford represents a clean, complementary upgrade rather than a seismic shift. He is an elite rim-runner and efficient finisher around the basket. He is also a consistent shot-blocker. That's exactly the type of center who thrives next to high-usage stars. Gafford doesn’t demand touches, doesn’t slow the offense, and doesn’t compromise spacing. Instead, he enhances what the Lakers already do well. That's attacking downhill, punishing rotations, and scoring efficiently in the paint.

Pairing Gafford with Ayton gives Redick lineup flexibility the Lakers currently lack. Against faster teams, Gafford’s mobility and verticality allow Los Angeles to protect the rim without sacrificing pace. Against bigger frontcourts, he provides a physical presence off the bench. Gafford can swing short playoff stretches.

Dante Exum, meanwhile, addresses a quieter but equally important need. His size and ability to play on or off the ball make him a useful playoff guard. Exum isn’t asked to be a star. He is just asked to be dependable.

The cost reflects the Lakers’ win-now posture. Dalton Knecht is a promising young forward. However, minutes are hard to come by on a veteran-heavy contender. Gabe Vincent’s tenure has been uneven. Meanwhile, his defensive instincts are valuable. That's despite his offensive fit never fully clicking. The 2031 first-round pick is the real price. That said. it’s also the type of asset Los Angeles has historically been willing to move when a title window is open.

Why Dallas would pull the trigger

From the Mavericks’ perspective, this deal is about flexibility and future positioning. Gafford is a productive player, but he’s also on a sizable long-term contract. Exum, meanwhile, is on an expiring deal. Moving both helps Dallas manage its cap sheet. They will also stay comfortably under the second luxury tax apron. That's a growing priority across the league.

In return, Dallas gets two valuable building blocks. Knecht provides a cost-controlled scoring wing. He can grow into a meaningful role, particularly if the Mavericks reshuffle their roster around Kyrie Irving in the coming seasons. The 2031 first-round pick is the real prize, though. It's distant, unprotected, and potentially extremely valuable if the Lakers’ post-LeBron future becomes turbulent.

Gabe Vincent serves as functional salary ballast and veteran depth. At the same time, the Mavericks’ motivation here is long-term. This trade allows them to convert financial commitments into youth and draft capital without fully committing to a rebuild.

This isn’t an Anthony Davis reunion

The absence of Davis from this conversation is the point. This trade isn’t about spectacle or nostalgia. It’s about incremental improvement, roster balance, and playoff viability. Gafford won’t headline billboards. However, he fills a role that playoff teams need: energy, defense, and efficiency without ego.

For the Lakers, that restraint is refreshing and potentially decisive. Championship teams aren’t always built by landing the biggest name. Sometimes, they’re built by identifying the right one.

Final thoughts

If the Lakers are serious about contending in 2025–26, they can’t rely solely on star brilliance to carry them through four playoff rounds. This trade with Dallas doesn’t grab headlines like an AD reunion would. That said, it might actually help them win more games when it matters most. Of course, in Los Angeles, that’s the only metric that truly counts.