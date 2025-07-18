For the first time since 2020, the Dallas Wings will not send Arike Ogunbowale to the WNBA All-Star Game. However, the Wings will still be represented at the WNBA's marquee weekend. Dallas guard Paige Bueckers joins Washington Mystics rookies Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen as the first-year players who earned All-Star nods in their first professional season.

Bueckers has been a force since stepping foot into the league. A concussion held her out of a few of Dallas' games this season, but when she has played, she has been excellent. The former UConn Huskies superstar leads the team in points, assists, and steals per game. While Ogunbowale was the Wings' leader for a long stretch, she has handed the torch off willingly.

Bueckers spoke to reporters at an All-Star event about the honor of being an All-Star as a rookie. She, Citron, and Iriafen one-upped Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, who were rookie All-Stars in 2024. Despite her age, Bueckers is grateful to have the opportunity to play alongside the WNBA's best in the All-Star Game.

Paige Bueckers arrives in style for WNBA All-Star Weekend 👀 (via @WNBA)

“Feeling blessed,” Bueckers said. “I'm very thankful to be here. It's just a crazy experience just living out my childhood dream. Happy to be here.”

While the Wings' leader is happy to just be at All-Star Weekend, she has earned the honor. Bueckers will start the game alongside Napheesa Collier after the Minnesota Lynx forward picked her during the All-Star Draft. While Citron and Iriafen will come off the bench, Bueckers will have a chance to showcase her talent early in the game.

While being an All-Star is great, Dallas hopes that they can use Bueckers' performance to kick-start their season. After a slow start to the Wings' season, Bueckers has done her best to get them into the playoff picture. Unfortunately, either she or Ogunbowale need to put forth a superhuman effort in order to secure a playoff spot.

For now, Bueckers is enjoying the moment, rubbing elbows with the WNBA's best at All-Star Weekend.