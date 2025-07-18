The NFL world received unfortunate news on Thursday after retired linebacker Bryan Braman passed away due to a rare form of cancer. He was 38 years old.

Braman played for three teams in his seven-year career, namely the Houston Texans, the Philadelphia Eagles, and the New Orleans Saints. He won a Super Bowl ring with the Eagles in his final game in the NFL in 2017.

Following the sad news, the NFL posted on X a video tribute for Braman celebrating the said championship with Philadelphia.

“Gone too soon. Rest in peace @HoustonTexans LB and @Eagles Super Bowl LII champ Bryan Braman,” read the caption.

One of Braman's teammates on that title-winning squad, Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz, reposted it and added two broken heart emojis.

Ertz and Braman were teammates for four seasons in Philadelphia.

Braman, who underwent multiple surgeries, played a key role in the Eagles' Super Bowl run in 2017. He recorded a tackle in their victory over the New England Patriots, 41-33, for the team's first NFL crown since 1960.

He was diagnosed with cancer in February. A GoFundMe page was set up to help with his medical expenses, raising $88,000, according to a report from The Guardian. It noted that many of his teammates chipped in, including retired defensive end JJ Watt, who donated $10,000.

Braman's passing was first announced by his longtime agent, Sean Stellato, who couldn't help but turn emotional in a telephone interview with KPRC 2.

“People saw this enormous human being, but his heart was big as his body. His spirit was so motivating. He was so real and genuine with everybody. That made him special,” said Stellato.

“It’s hard. I feel like I lost my firstborn. This kid, he gave me his bed every time I came to Philadelphia. He would threaten me if I didn’t stay with him. That’s how unselfish he was and how generous he was. That’s something I’ll always cherish. My heart hurts today.”

Braman is survived by his two young daughters.

