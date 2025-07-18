Training camp in Houston carries a distinct undercurrent of urgency. The Texans find themselves teetering between seizing the AFC South and a painful reset. They are facing a new season, a retooled roster, and sky-high expectations. As such, the microscope is focused not just on winning, but on who’s rising and faltering under the brightest lights. The tension is palpable. Every snap this summer will count as head coach DeMeco Ryans aims to mold a contender out of a team that’s been flirting with relevance since CJ Stroud’s electric arrival.

Needs, Questions, and New Faces

This offseason was tough to call a clear win for Houston. The Texans struggled significantly with their offensive line last year. Laremy Tunsil was their only lineman to earn a Pro Football Focus grade above 70.2. Trading him during a critical phase of Stroud’s rookie contract window raises questions about protecting their franchise quarterback moving forward.

Houston addressed these weaknesses by adding a large number of new players along the offensive line. However, it’s uncertain how quickly they will gel. On a brighter note, the receiving corps improved both in potential and depth. Meanwhile, the secondary looks to be a strong unit defensively. Of course, concerns remain about the Texans’ interior defensive line, which has yet to show significant improvement.

Stroud’s second season was a reality check. After winning Rookie of the Year in 2023, his performance dipped in 2024. He absorbed more pressure and sacks than before. He was sacked 38 times in his rookie year but faced 52 sacks last season. His interceptions also more than doubled from five to 12. Despite these challenges, Stroud’s elite talent is undeniable. The addition of offensive coordinator Nick Caley brings hope that Stroud’s numbers and effectiveness improve as Houston’s offense evolves.

Here we'll try to look at the Houston Texans player who is under the most pressure as they enter the 2025 NFL season.

The New Face in the Backfield

Enter Woody Marks. Drafted in the fourth round this spring, Marks instantly became one of the most intriguing rookies in Texans camp. Coming out of USC, he notched an eye-popping 261 receptions. That's a figure that underscores his versatility and value as a weapon in the passing game. That said, Marks is stepping into a crowded, high-stakes backfield situation that offers both opportunity and anxiety.

Last year’s primary back, Joe Mixon, is a proven NFL workhorse with 319 career receptions. That made him more than capable as a safety valve for Stroud on third downs. And then there’s Nick Chubb. The former Cleveland Browns All-Pro is looking to prove he’s still elite after overcoming injury. This duo represents one of the more formidable one-two punches at running back in the league if Chubb returns to form.

The Fit

So where does Marks fit? That’s the question dominating whispers around the Texans’ training facility. In theory, Marks instantly profiles as the best pure pass catcher among the running backs. He’s younger and quicker than Mixon. He may even be a better matchup nightmare for opposing linebackers out in space. Yet Mixon’s résumé, especially as a pass protector and all-around back, means the rookie has precious little margin for error. If Marks can’t demonstrate during camp that he’s not just a slick receiver but a reliable protector of Stroud, his share of the workload may be much slimmer than fans hope.

Facing Immediate Competition

Marks’ situation is uniquely pressurized for a rookie. Texans fans have clamored for explosive, creative playmakers. In Marks, they see flashes of what Houston’s offense could become. He's dynamic, unpredictable, and dangerous in space. However, NFL coaches value reliability, especially with a young franchise quarterback taking snaps behind a rebuilt line. Yes, Marks’ route running and hands are well ahead of most backs at his age. Still, his camp reps in blitz pickup and against bigger linebackers will define not just his role, but how potent this offense can truly be on passing downs.

It’s also a question of snap economics. The Texans did not invest draft capital in Marks simply to mothball him. At the same time, Chubb’s signing signals that Houston wants to control the ground game, protect Stroud, and finish tough, physical drives. For Marks to become more than a gadget player or occasional third-down specialist, he absolutely must earn Caley’s trust as a blocker. Watch for one-on-one matchups in practice.

The Role Is There If He Takes It

Woody Marks’ NFL arrival is Houston’s wild card. Sure, he isn’t the projected starter. However, he possesses a skill set tailor-made for today’s NFL. The potential is tantalizing: If he can become the trusted passing-down back, Houston’s offense could reach a new gear, balancing old-school power and cutting-edge versatility.

Nothing is guaranteed, though. Marks, just 24, will have to show up every day at training camp with a chip on his shoulder, knowing that Houston’s veterans won’t hand him anything. Only by consistently demonstrating he’s as dependable without the ball as with it will he carve out his niche in this offense.

The pressure may be immense, but the opportunity is undeniable. Training camp is Woody Marks’ first, best shot to convince the Texans he’s the piece they didn’t even know they needed.