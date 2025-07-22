The Dallas Mavericks have a bright future with No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg on the roster. In Summer League, the 18-year-old appeared in two games. He endured a forgettable shooting performance in his first outing before bouncing back with a tremendous game. However, Flagg reportedly wanted to play a third contest, via Keith Smith of Spotrac.

“Since we selected him, he’s been everything we thought he’d be and even more,” A Mavs from office executive said of Cooper Flagg, via Smith. “Tremendous kid on and off the court. Here’s a good story for you: He shot like crap in his first game here (Las Vegas). Second game he dominated. We had a plan to play only two games.

“Cooper comes to us and the coaches and asks to play a third game. We laughed and told him, ‘No. You’re good.’ And he goes, ‘I just don’t want people to think the good game was a fluke.’ All we could do was laugh, but it shows how much he wants to be great.”

Article Continues Below

Cooper Flagg scored 31 points in his second and final Summer League contest. He demonstrated his elite potential in both games, but his scoring took a step forward in the second matchup. There certainly are not many people — if any — who think it was a fluke. Cooper Flagg is the real deal and he has an opportunity to become a superstar.

The Mavs will be one of the most interesting teams to follow in the NBA throughout the 2025-26 campaign. They will certainly receive plenty of attention with stars such as Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson playing alongside Flagg. Additionally, Kyrie Irving is expected to return from injury at some point as he is currently recovering from ACL surgery.

The Mavs' future was questionable after trading Luka Doncic, but adding Cooper Flagg could help them become a true contender once again.

More Dallas Mavericks News
Seth Curry wearing a Dallas Mavericks jersey in the middle, Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis around him
Dallas Mavericks’ perfect move in 2025 NBA offseasonEnzo Flojo ·
Dallas Mavericks Klay Thompson throws out the first pitch prior to a game between the Texas Rangers and the Athletics at Globe Life Field.
Mavericks’ Klay Thompson perfectly nails first pitch at Rangers-AthleticsPaolo Mariano ·
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) controls the ball as Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) defends during the first half at American Airlines Center.
Dallas Mavericks 2025 NBA free agency grades for every signingRohan Brahmbhatt ·
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) shakes hands with center Jarrett Allen (31) in the second quarter during game four for the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center.
NBA rumors: Mavericks named as possible trade suitor for Cavs big manJackson Stone ·
Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) reacts during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum Klay Thompson shooting video in the background
Mavericks’ Klay Thompson leaves NBA fans speechless with insane 3-point shootingJosue Pavon ·
Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) wears Texas Strong warmup t-shirt in support of those impacted by the recent flooding across Texas Hill Country before the Mavericks game against the San Antonio Spurs at Thomas & Mack Center.
Mavericks’ Cooper Flagg draws honest review from teammateAlex House ·