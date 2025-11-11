Dallas Mavericks fans are having concerns about Cooper Flagg after seeing him have a wrap on his right hand ahead of the team's matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night.

Flagg is going through the first year of his NBA career, adapting to life at the professional level with the Mavericks. While he's had some moments, he did get a bump on the road going into the team's upcoming contest, per reporter Kevin Gray Jr.

“Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg has a noticeable wrap around his right thumb on his shooting hand as he gets his work in for tonight’s game #MFFL,” Gray wrote.

Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg has a noticeable wrap around his right thumb on his shooting hand as he gets his work in for tonight’s game #MFFL pic.twitter.com/7qzWriBBcV — Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) November 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

It didn't take long for fans to take note of the photo, having concerns about his health. Here are some of their reactions.

“I'm just going to say this explains all of the bad shooting nights. Let's just get rid of Nico's medical staff has soon as possible,” one fan said.

“Fire Nico and his training staff,” another remarked.

“WE PRETTY SURE HE SUSTAINED HIS THUMB INJURY ON A SLAM DUNK 😅,” one commented.

“It just keeps getting worse,” one replied.

Article Continues Below

“W excuse,” a fan said.

What lies ahead for Cooper Flagg, Mavericks

It is a minor injury for Cooper Flagg as he remains active in the rotation. However, Mavericks fans will have concern when it comes to his effectiveness on the court as he is not fully healthy.

Flagg has made progress through the first 10 games of his career. He is averaging 13.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and three assists per game. He is shooting 403% from the field, including 27% from beyond the arc, and 96.2% from the free-throw line.

It has been rough for Dallas to start the season. The team has a 3-7 record at the moment, one of the worst in the Western Conference as well as the league.

The Mavericks' matchup against the Bucks will take place on Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET. After this, they will remain at home when they host the Phoenix Suns on Nov. 12 at 8:30 p.m. ET.